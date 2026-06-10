Ben Roethlisberger Swings and Misses on Steelers Record Prediction

PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers won more than 10 games in a regular season, Ben Roethlisberger was their quarterback. The franchise legend led the team to two Super Bowls over his career, and since his retirement the Steelers have been lost in the wilderness when it comes to franchise quarterbacks.

But according to the former Steelers leader, this group is poised to reach new highs during the regular season under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

On a recent episode of his Footbahlin' podcast, Roethlisberger walked through his predictions for the 2026 season. Going through the season week by week, Big Ben has the Steelers finishing with a 12-5 record in their first year under McCarthy. Not only is that an optimistic take, it's a totally wrong one.

Big Ben Believes in AR8

For Roethlisberger, the reason for predicting such a successful season is simple. With Aaron Rodgers back in Pittsburgh for one final season, the Steelers are all-in. They brought in another wide receiver otion in Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted top prospect Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. In addition, the team bolstered the offensive line with the selections of Max Iheanachor and Gennings Dunker.

Roethlisberger sees that and believes Rodgers can lead this team to a special season.

"I just think Aaron is gonna thrive more in this offense that he knows," he said. "I think the line will be a year better, knowing each other, playing together, adding some additions."

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why Steelers Won't Win 12 Games in 2026

That's a great perspective to have, but Roethlisberger ignores a few bits of information that make a 12-win season unlikely.

The first is that McCarthy has never found that much success in his first season with a team. When he took over the Green Bay Packers in 2006, they finished 8-8 before taking the next steps in the subsequent years. When he took over the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 campaign, injuries to Dak Prescott derailed their year and they finished 6-10.

What if that same fate befalls the Steelers under McCarthy?

Another bit of information that is drastically different in this situation is Rodgers. When McCarthy took over the Cowboys and Packers, they had wonderful quarterback situations. Brett Favre and a young Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, and Dak Prescott in Dallas.

In Pittsburgh, Rodgers is 42. He's backed up by a career number two in Mason Rudolph and two youngsters with no NFL snaps under their belt.

Steelers Record Prediction for 2026

While 12 wins feels beyond unrealistic, it doesn't mean that the season will be a waste. The AFC North is still very much the Steelers to lose, and they have the pieces to repeat as the division champions.

And they can win the division with just 10 wins, similar to the 2025 campaign.

10-7 is the record to expect from the Steelers in 2026.

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