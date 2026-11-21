PITTSBURGH — Troy Fautanu has become an important part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, and could remain so for the foreseeable future.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon, who played seven seasons with the team from 2006 to 2012, winning Super Bowl XLIII, sees Fautanu as a crucial player for the Steelers' offensive line, arguing for a contract extension on the " In The Locker Room " podcast.

“Troy, yeah, you pay Troy," Colon said. "I mean, it makes sense from the standpoint of, at this point, he's starting to be the anchor of your offensive line.

"He's still a very young, good left tackle that has a lot of upside, and the ceiling's high for him. And then, you understand, him going into next year, he's going to be more comfortable at the position. He's not going to have to worry about the switch around and all that.

'He's going to be your left tackle moving forward. And now you can start to groom him and shape him up to be what he needs to be for the line. So if I was Omar Khan and company, I would start thinking about extension and getting him together ASAP.”

Does it Make Sense For Steelers to Offer Fautanu Contract Extension?

The Steelers made Fautanu their first-round selection in 2024 out of Washington, as they have spent the past few seasons building up their offensive line.

Fautanu played in just one game as a rookie, as he dislocated his kneecap, ending his season early on, but came back in 2025.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (76) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He spent all last season as the starting right tackle, not missing a game, and helping the Steelers win the AFC North Division.

Fautanu has started at left tackle in 2026, with Steelers head Mike McCarthy putting 2026 first-round draft pick Max Iheanachor at right tackle.

The move was not foreign to Fautanu, who played most of his time on the left side at Washington, but he's not been as good as people expected.

Fautanu has given up 22 total pressures, including five sacks and six hits, according to Pro Football Focus .

He gave up two sacks to New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young in the 16-10 win in Paris, France, in Week 7, the first time in his career he's done so.

Fautanu is still adjusting to a new position in the NFL, especially after playing on the right side his first full season as a professional.

The Steelers offensive line has some strong young talent, including center Zach Frazier, right guard Brock Hoffman and left guard Mason McCormick .

Keeping this unit strong will play a big role in the future of the Steelers' offense, especially after quarterback Aaron Rodgers retires after this season.

The Steelers will monitor Fautanu and his progress, and if he improves the way they think he will, they should consider the contract extension.