PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided the worst-case scenario with offensive guard Mason McCormick, who left Week 10's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an air cast on his right ankle.

McCormick suffered a pretty gruesome-looking ankle injury after running into quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle Troy Fautanu on a play in the second half of the loss. He was carted off the field, with most of the staff and roster coming up to greet him as he was taken into the locker room.

Afterward, the belief was that whatever exactly happened wasn't good, and that McCormick was looking at a significant injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he hoped more news would be positive as the training staff continued to gather information, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team avoided the worst-case scenario.

Rapoport reports that McCormick suffered a dislocated ankle on the play, and while it's going to keep him out for some time, there's a chance that he can return for the playoffs.

McCormick will also avoid surgery with the injury.

#Steelers G Mason McCormick, who was carted off in an air cast on Sunday, suffered a dislocated ankle that unbelievably did not feature a fracture, sources say.



No surgery needed, as the ankle was popped back in place on the field. There is a chance he’s back for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OElot8md3v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2026

That's great news for the Steelers, who will hope to get their star left guard back on the field for a postseason run. McCormick is the heart and soul of the offensive line, and everyone, including defensive players, made that known after the game.

"Seeing Mason go down was pretty tough," defensive tackle Cam Heyward said after the game. "He has been kicking a lot of tail all year long, and on an offensive line, he's going to stand out. So it's going to be up to the guys to step up."

"The amount of work and just the presence that he brings to his offense and to this O-line room, it's a big loss, man," Fautanu said. "He's not going anywhere, but obviously being out there on the field, I know his presence is still going to be felt."

Who Steps Up?

The Steelers will lean on Spencer Anderson to be their starter moving forward. The versatile offensive lineman started the season at right guard but was replaced by Brock Hoffman. At the time, it was revealed that Anderson was dealing with a fracture in his leg but was not going to undergo surgery during the season.

Behind him, Ryan McCollum will now become the primary backup at both guard and center. Rookie Gennings Dunker is on Injured Reserve with an MCL sprain but could make his way back to the active roster soon to add needed depth along the interior.