Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Mason McCormick went down with a scary-looking injury late in the second quarter of the team's 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

An air cast was placed on McCormick's right leg, and he was carted off to the locker room from there. Despite the circumstances and long-term outlook appearing grim in the moment, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy did not rule out the possibility of the 26-year-old making his way back onto the field this season while stating that the hope is that the "good news continues" despite him admitting that he suffered a "significant injury" and that there isn't a concrete diagnosis yet.

"Just working through the information gathering," McCarthy said during his weekly press conference. "Hopefully some good news continues. I just think any time you have a significant injury, it's important to get all the information. So, obviously, sitting with him last night, he's got a great attitude and he'll tackle it like he does everything else. But yea, I don't have anything where I can really put a number on it or what the final diagnosis is."

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Need the Good News

After a demoralizing defeat like the one they were dealt at the hands of the Bengals, Pittsburgh has to focus on wiping its hands clean of that performance and moving on without letting things snowball.

McCormick's injury was, and is, a huge blow, especially considering he's viewed as the heart and soul of a young offensive line that's really gelled ever since Brock Hoffman and Max Iheanachor entered the starting lineup at right guard and right tackle, respectively, in Week 3.

A fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCormick has exceeded all expectations and played at a rather high level for the Steelers, whether it be at left or right guard over his first three seasons in the league.

He's helped set the tone in the run game, and he's also held up well as a pass blocker, making him a well-rounded piece up front for Pittsburgh.

Seeing an impact player like McCormick go down with a significant injury is incredibly disheartening, and losing him for the remainder of the campaign would make the Steelers' entire operation on offense run rougher.

If there's real hope of a positive update on McCormick's status though, as McCarthy alluded to, that's the kind of news the entire team could rally around and really benefit from as they move on from their loss to Cincinnati.

There's no telling what the long-term outlook for McCormick is, but any positive developments would be such a huge boost for Pittsburgh.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Could Step In for McCormick While He's Out?

Spencer Anderson finished out the contest against Cincinnati at left guard, logging 40 snaps at the position (per Pro Football Focus) and is the favorite to remain in that role moving forward this season.

Anderson was named the starting right guard to open the year but was replaced by Hoffman in Week 3 as previously mentioned.

Part of the reasoning for Anderson being benched was the fact that he suffered a bone break in his leg during Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, though he also allowed a sack and five pressures in pass protection before being supplanted by Hoffman.

The 2023 seventh-round pick played over 400 snaps at left guard for the Steelers between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, so having him fill in there once again is the team's likeliest course of action for as long as McCormick is out.

Third-round rookie Gennings Dunker is another potential candidate to earn playing time at left guard, though he's resided on the reserve/injured list since Week 3 with an MCL sprain.

Dunker was initially expected to remain out for four-to-six weeks, and since he's now at the end of that timeline, perhaps he could return in the not-so-distant future. McCarthy told reporters that Dunker returning from IR is "definitely part of the conversation" as well.

Backup center Ryan McCollum has played just four regular season snaps at guard throughout his career, though he has logged a total of 115 snaps at the position in the preseason since entering the league in 2021 (per PFF) and could probably play there in an absolute pinch for Pittsburgh.

Doug Nester and Steven Jones could also be called upon from the practice squad in some fashion as depth options at guard too, likely as game day elevations somewhere down the line.