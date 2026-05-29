Former Steelers Pro Bowl WR Attempting NFL Comeback

A former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver doesn't appear ready to call it quits just yet.

On X, Diontae Johnson posted a video of himself running routes and going through a number of drills with James Everett, who's also known as the "Route God".

Johnson didn't play during the 2025 season after being released by the Cleveland Browns at final rosters. The 29-year-old may still have something left in the tank, though, and perhaps he'll catch on with a team this offseason.

Johnson's Steelers Career

The Steelers took Johnson, a Toledo product, with the No. 66 overall pick (which was acquired in the Antonio Brown trade with the Oakland Raiders) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It didn't take long for Johnson to make his mark, as he recorded 59 catches for 680 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. Additionally, he returned 20 punts for 248 yards and a touchdown that year, garnering him second-team All-Pro honors.

After logging 923 yards and seven scores in 2020, Johnson earned a Pro Bowl nod during the 2021 campaign with 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

He subsequently signed a two-year, $36.710 million extension with the Steelers in August 2022.

Johnson put up 882 yards with no touchdowns that following season before finishing with 717 yards and five scores across 13 games during 2023, which marked his final year with the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) tries to cut back against the Bills. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Steelers traded Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in March 2024 for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-rounder.

Johnson was productive for the Panthers, recording 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven contests, leading to him getting dealt to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline.

He was suspended for refusing to enter their Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, however, and was later cut.

The Houston Texans gave Johnson another chance by claiming him off waivers, but they also parted ways with him after winning their Wild Card round bout with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Should Steelers Bring Johnson Back?

Pittsburgh could use additional receiver depth behind DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard.

Roman Wilson could finally break out after a pair of fruitless years to start his career, but the likes of Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen and Eli Heidenreich won't contribute much, if at all.

With that said, Johnson is pretty clearly not the answer for the Steelers.

His issues in both Baltimore and Houston can't be overlooked, and the fact that he failed to crack the Browns' roster last year is concerning for his overall level of talent.

Johnson still looks to be moving rather well, but there are far better options out there for Pittsburgh if it wants to bring in a veteran receiver.

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