Calvin Austin Jokes About Teaming Up With Steelers Rival

After years of battling on opposite sidelines, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III and former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh have now teamed up with the New York Giants.

In fact, Austin joked that he got Harbaugh fired after the Steelers defeated the Ravens in Week 18 of the 2025 season so that they could go on to work together in The Big Apple.

“I got him fired,” Austin said in an interview with Go Long's Ty Dunne, “so we could come together.”

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) reacts after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Crazy Season Finale

After Pittsburgh squandered its opportunity to clinch the AFC North in Week 17 by losing to the Cleveland Browns on the road, it had no other option but to take down Baltimore in a win or go home Sunday Night Football bout at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18.

Adding to the stakes of the matchup was the fact that Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin, the two longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL, were perceived to either be in danger of losing their job in the former's case or considering stepping down in the latter's case.

Despite trailing 10-3 at halftime, the Steelers outscored the Ravens 10-0 in the third quarter thanks to a Connor Heyward "tush push" rushing touchdown and Chris Boswell field goal.

With Baltimore in front by a score of 24-20 following Zay Flowers' second touchdown of the fourth quarter with 2:20 remaining in the game, Pittsburgh's backs were up against the wall.

Austin then had perhaps his signature moment as a Steeler, breaking free downfield and going uncovered for a 26-yard touchdown with just under a minute left to make it 27-24.

The Ravens put a scare into Pittsburgh by driving the ball down to the latter's 26-yard line, but rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal to give the Steelers the win.

Harbaugh was fired after the loss, and Tomlin left his post in Pittsburgh after 19 years at the helm once the team was blown out 30-6 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the Houston Texans.

As for Austin, he signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Giants in March and thus joined forces with Harbaugh, who was hired as the franchise's head coach in January.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) catches a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Austin's Steelers Career

Pittsburgh selected Austin, who attended the University of Memphis, in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He did not suit up during his rookie year, though, as the result of a foot injury that landed him on the season-ending reserve/injured list.

Austin made his debut during the following season in 2023 and played in all 17 of Pittsburgh's regular season contests, posting 17 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown in the process.

His most productive year with the black and gold was 2024, as he recorded 548 yards and four touchdowns on 36 catches while adding a 73-yard punt return touchdown against his future squad, the Giants.

The 2025 campaign saw Austin put up 31 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games.

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