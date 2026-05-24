Steelers’ Michael Pittman Jr. Could Be in Line for Huge Season

PITTSBURGH — The big offseason move for the Pittsburgh Steelers was trading for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. The move cost the Steelers surprisingly little, as the team moved back just 16 slots from the sixth to seventh round in order to acquire the former 2020 second-round draft pick.

With 95 NFL games of experience and over 5,000 career receiving yards, the Steelers added another star-studded pass-catcher to their offense. It's a huge addition for a team that is all-in on a championship run with Aaron Rodgers back for one last ride.

Yet, for some reason, the addition has been largely overlooked. In my opinion, that’s a huge mistake. The team brought Pittman Jr. in for a reason, and we should hold a high expectation for the soon-to-be 29-year-old in his first season with the Steelers.

New Top Receiver in Pittsburgh?

The assumption when the team traded for Pittman Jr. was that he would play second fiddle to superstar receiver DK Metcalf. The team spent a second-round draft pick in 2025 and over $90 million last summer to bring Metcalf to Pittsburgh.

That assumption is fair, but that would be too quick to dismiss what the new receiver brings to the Steelers. He’s surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season twice, and aside from his rookie campaign, he’s recorded at least 780 yards.

The past two seasons with the Colts, Pittman Jr. went from their top weapon to a glorified short-yardage receiver. In 2025, it reached a boiling point. Despite having over 100 targets and 80 receptions, he failed to crack 800 yards. That was mostly due to the quick and intermediate routes he ran, earning him an average depth of just over eight yards per target. According to Pro Football Focus, his average of 8.4 yards was one of the lowest among the most targeted receivers. That highlighted just how timid his usage was with the Colts.

In Pittsburgh, it’s already been made crystal clear that Pittman Jr. will revert back to the expanded route tree that helped earn him respect around the NFL. He's penciled in for at least 69 receptions, the lowest total he's recorded since his rookie year, meaning the Steelers have a player that is going to get open often each and every week.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Benefitting From DK?

Another reason for high expectations is because Pittman Jr. has his buddy DK Metcalf to help out. For opposing defenses, Metcalf is the player that keeps you up at night. They have to gameplan for his explosiveness and hope that their strategy limits his production.

If defenses are focused on Metcalf, that might only help Pittman Jr. produce the bounce back campaign he’s hoping for. As Metcalf draws tons of attention and the top matchups, a reinvigorated Pittman Jr. has the opportunity to terrorize number two cornerbacks around the league.

With all that said, the Steelers should hold high hopes and expectations for Pittman Jr. He’s a Pro Bowl-level receiver who gives Aaron Rodgers another trusted and talented option, and he could return to being known as a number one receiver if the cards fall his way. That's why the Steelers should expect at least 900 yards and six touchdown receptions from Pittman Jr.

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