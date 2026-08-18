Germie Bernard is Making Steelers Look Like Winners

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers were understandably interested in many wide receivers ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. It was one of the most exciting class of pass-catchers in recent years, and there was a ton of chatter that the team might target a player with their first pick.

Ultimately, the Steelers came inches away from landing Makai Lemon with the 21st pick and selected Germie Bernard in the second round. At first, it felt like maybe the pivot was a backup plan for Lemon.

After the team wrapped up training camp and head into their second preseason game, that notion has been completely dismissed. Not only has Bernard earned his place already, he’s making the team look genius compared to the rest of the NFL.

Bernard’s NFL Readiness

Bernard’s preseason debut was a thing of beauty. He was targeted five times and hauled in four of those passes for 51 yards.

And none of those receptions or yards came easily. He took a screen pass out of the slot and turned it into a positive play. A simple out route to the boundary provided his best gain of the day, as he forced two defenders to miss en route to a 25-yard play.

He even showed a willingness to go over the middle and take a hit to make a play. Combine that with how he lined up across the line of scrimmage, it’s clear that they are getting an NFL-ready receiver.

And that’s an important development for the Steelers. The team has two dependable starters already, but the need for reliable depth behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. remains a concern. If his preseason debut is any indication, the reinforcements have already arrived.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) avoids Green Bay Packers safety Murvin Kenion III (39) during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compare Bernard to the Rest of His Class

What the Steeler are seeing from Bernard is proof enough that they made the right choice with their second-round selection. The icing on the cake is comparing him to the class around him so far. The jury is still out on all of these players, but the early returns have been extremely favorable for the Steelers.

Two names in particular stand out in contrast. The first is the player everyone believed the Steelers would draft, Makai Lemon. Ending up across the state with the Philadelphia Eagles, Lemon is slated for a big role in the Philly offense.

That is, if he can get on the field. An early camp injury took him out and he’s slowly working his way back. According to a recent update from Philadelphia Eagles On SI, Lemon recently joined his teammates on the JUGS machine, a sign that he’s close to returning to the field.

Speaking on injuries, the New Orleans Saints selected Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State University with their first-round choice, but they will have to wait until the regular season begins for his professional debut. A hamstring injury will keep him out the next few months, which only spells trouble for a reeling New Orleans franchise.

Saints WR Jordyn Tyson out about two months with a hamstring injury. (via @Rapsheet, @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/i0u0zLiNeA — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2026

When you look around the league, plenty of teams are looking for that impact rookie player. Some teams even have that player, but health remains a concern. In Pittsburgh, those worries haven’t hit. They just have a solid, young receiver who is ready to contribute right now. What franchise looks like the genius, now?

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