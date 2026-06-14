Steelers' Germie Bernard Compared to Buccaneers Pro Bowl WR

A former NFL general manager had quite the endearing player comparison for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard.

On his "With the First Pick" podcast, Ran Carthon discussed Bernard's versatility in terms of where he could line up at receiver for the Steelers before likening him to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Chris Godwin.

"One of my favorite guys," Carthon said. "I think he can play all three positions. X, Z, he can definitely play the F. I'm gonna push back a little bit. I don't know that he's gonna primarily play in the slot. I think he's gonna play outside at Z and they'll put Michael Pittman in the slot, a bigger guy that'd be able to use his size. But I like his versatility. To me, this is a Chris Godwin clone in the way he plays the game."

Though the correlation drawn by Carthon was from a stylistic standpoint, it's safe to say Pittsburgh would be ecstatic if Bernard's career follows the same sort of trajectory that Godwin's has as a Super Bowl winner and former second-team All-Pro who has recorded 7,626 receiving yards with 41 touchdowns.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mapping Out Bernard's Range of Outcomes

Sure things aren't easy to come by in the slightest in the NFL Draft. Bernard, though, especially for a second-round pick, feels like he's pretty close to one.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder is a strong, physical receiver who can win at every level of the field. With strong, reliable hands as a quick route-runner with no clear negatives in his profile outside of true elite speed, Bernard's floor as he begins his NFL career is high.

Whether he's playing in the slot or on the outside, he won't have much trouble developing into a dependable target for Aaron Rodgers in 2026, even when the 42-year-old quarterback has garnered a bit of a reputation for being stingy and picky with younger receivers.

Bernard has a real chance to outgain Pittman Jr. this season, though it's tough to imagine him usurping Metcalf right off the bat in that regard.

Looking a couple of years down the line, Bernard has an opportunity to grow into a No. 1 option, though he may not have the highest ceiling in the world.

Expecting him to ever become one of the 10 or 15 best receivers in the league is unfair and unrealistic. Rather, Bernard feels more likely to settle in as a high-end No. 2 or lower-end No. 1 and turn in a few 1,000-yard campaigns while being a consistent, productive member of the Steelers' offense for many years to come.

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