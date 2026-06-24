Insider Hints at Trouble Between Steelers, Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are effectively in summer vacation mode, but this year carries a particularly nervous energy when it comes to ongoing contract negotiations. The team made quick work of a pair of deals earlier in the offseason, extending both Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington with relative ease.

Now, the attention shifts to Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The standout defensive back is the next player expected to sign a huge extension, only it seems there may be trouble in paradise.

In a recent mailbag for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, team insider Gerry Dulac left an interesting nugget when discussing the JPJ negotiations that has planted a seed of doubt. Discussing the difference between the money invested in offense and defense, Dulac noted that Porter Jr.'s pending deal will complicate the matter.

"And wait 'till they sign Porter," he wrote. "If they sign him."

Where Steelers and Porter Jr. Are At

Dulac's comments point to what many Steelers fans are beginning to fear. There is a sense that this extension, which was supposed to be straightforward and simple, is suddenly becoming a drawn-out matter that might extend into the 2026 regular season.

The exact difference in negotiations is unknown, but an educated guess can be made. Porter Jr. is looking to be paid as a top cornerback in the NFL, and that comes with an average annual salary price tag of $30 million and anywhere from $60 to $100 million in guaranteed money.

Why Steelers Might Not Want to Meet Porter Jr's Asking Price

The Steelers are likely looking to lower both the guaranteed money and average salary on any deal. And the reason why is not that the team doesn't value Porter Jr. as a top cornerback in the NFL, but that the organization has already gotten itself into a sticky situation with overpaying defenders.

The team's top player, edge rusher T.J. Watt, is owed a boatload of money over the remainder of his deal, and even if the franchise releases him or trades him eventually, there's a strong chance they are on the hook for a significant chunk of the contract's value. The same can be said for the remainder of defensive back Jalen Ramsey's deal.

The Steelers might be willing to spend this much money on their superstar defender, but they might not have the salary cap flexibility for 2026 or beyond to make it happen.

What's clear is that the Steelers and Porter Jr. will agree to an expensive next contract, if the two sides finalize a deal. There is still confidence in a deal getting done, but that seed of doubt is beginning to germinate.

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