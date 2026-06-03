Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Reacts to Nick Herbig Extension

It's safe to say Joey Porter Jr. was happy to see Nick Herbig sign his extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On his Instagram story, Porter Jr. posted a picture with Herbig in the Steelers' locker room captioned "My boy got his fundz".

Joey Porter Jr. seems happy about the Nick Herbig deal pic.twitter.com/yTDQfqqLlA — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) June 2, 2026

Herbig's deal, which was announced shortly after the first day of mandatory minicamp wrapped up, is worth $100 million over four years and will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2029 campaign.

Porter Jr. is one of the next in line for a new deal from the Steelers and is now the clear priority in that regard as the team's No. 1 cornerback after a breakout 2025 campaign.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When Could Porter Jr. Potentially Sign His Extension?

Now that the Herbig deal is signed, sealed and delivered, Pittsburgh's undivided attention has to turn to Porter Jr.

Darnell Washington and Keeanu Benton are the other prime extension candidates from the Steelers' 2023 draft class, with the former feeling more likely to receive a new contract than the latter, but Porter Jr. has to take precedence.

That doesn't mean the Steelers should necessarily rush into locking him up long-term just for the sake of checking another box on their to-do list this offseason, but an extension for the Penn State product has always seemed like a formality.

Figuring out multiple big-money deals at the same time is no easy task, so a Porter Jr. agreement might not be imminent. It's certainly possible that talks could drag out closer to training camp, much like they did with T.J. Watt last offseason, so there shouldn't be any panic if the former doesn't in fact sign in the short term.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) sits on the bench during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. also stopped short of declaring that he was "holding in" at the first day of minicamp, as was the same with Herbig, and perhaps he will actually follow in the latter's footsteps sooner rather than later.

For the time being, though, he's making it a priority to be around his teammates and the new coaching staff while he waits out his contract situation, which isn't always a common course of action for players in his shoes.

“Because it's a new start. It's a new beginning," Porter Jr. said. "We've got new coaches, we've got new players coming in. I just want to be around the guys as much as possible and just help as much as I can right now.”

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