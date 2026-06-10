Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.'s Rumored Asking Price Revealed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, following some large deals being signed early on, are at the next big obstacle in the extension process that is set to impact their preseason.

Joey Porter Jr., who was the marquee name of the Steelers' 2023 NFL Draft class, is looking to keep his talents in the city of Pittsburgh, but it will come at a cost. The cornerback market is increasing at a high rate, with 9 cornerbacks currently making at least $20 million in average annual value.

Now, per a former NFL GM turned radio host, Pat Kirwan, Porter may be looking for a slightly richer deal, somewhere in the $30 million range. During an episode of the "Movin' the Chains" show, Kirwan spoke about Porter and whether he may be in line for a deal that high.

"The rumor is that he wants 30 million," Kirwan said. "There’s only two corners making the $30 million, Sauce Gardner and Trent McDuffie at $31 million."

Porter has been impressive, but lacks the elite end that McDuffie and Gardner have shown. It is possible he has that ability, but has not shown that to this point. Kirwan then gave a number a bit more reasonable, at $24 million average annual value.

"So is Joey Porter gonna settle for 24 million a year?" Kirwan said. "Is he gonna fight to get to where he thinks Sauce Gardner is?"

Finally, he posits a much more reasonable number, putting him at new Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor's range, just under $20 million at $58 million across three seasons.

"I think the production says they should be working off Alontae Taylor’s deal, which was three years for 58 million," Kirwan said. "But I don’t think the player will take it."

What's The Likely Direction For Porter?

It is unlikely that Porter would take a deal as low as that, and he has his father in Joey Porter Sr. to advise him on NFL contracts as well.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In this offseason, in particular, the Steelers have not shied away from spending money on players that they want. With that in mind, it is more likely that Porter will hit the higher range of the cornerback market. Someone in the middle range of $20 and $30 million seems the most likely, which would put him in a group that holds both Jaycee Horn and Pat Surtain II. Despite both being better as it stands, as time goes on, the contracts will go up year by year, and Porter can set this year's extension market quite high.

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