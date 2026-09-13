Joey Porter Jr. Absent From Steelers Sideline During Game

PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Steelers began their 2026 season against the Atlanta Falcons, there was one noticeable absence on the field.

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been embroiled in a contractual standoff with the organization all summer long, and because of it there were doubts about his availability in Week 1. As the clock ticked, the regular season began and no extension was announced.

Porter Jr. was made inactive for the season opener. Against the Falcons, the entire practice squad plus a majority of the inactives remained on the sidelines for the contest. That wasn't the case for the star cornerback, however. As the Steelers tried to begin the season victorious, Porter Jr. was not present on the field, which could indicate that he was not in the building at all on game day.

At the time of writing this article, the Steelers have not confirmed if Porter Jr. was in the building at all.

Porter Jr.'s Presence Unclear

This is quite the turn of events in Pittsburgh. The two sides have been working towards a deal all spring and summer, but it's proven futile as Week 1 commences.

As the week leading up to this game went on, it appeared less and less likely that a deal would get done or that Porter Jr. would feature prominently in the defense. No one expected him to be completely inactive and away from the team, however.

Things began to look uncertain when the team took the field for warmups. According to Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein, he didn't appear to be on the field at any point before the game or after kick-off.

It does not appear Joey Porter Jr. is on the sideline for the Steelers — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) September 13, 2026

Perhaps Porter Jr. was there and left. It's also possible that he remained in the locker room or some other part of the facility instead. Maybe his back injury required him to be with the medical staff.

The only thing that's known is that the team did not have their top cornerback on the sidelines when their regular season began.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Have Things Reached a Boiling Point?

The Steelers have been adament that they would not negotiate with Porter Jr. once the regular season opened. That deadline has now come and past, meaning no deal will be worked out.

The Steelers still hold considerable power in the situation, however. This is the final year of Porter Jr.'s rookie deal. That means the organization can fine him, costing him hundreds of thousands of dollars. It also means the organization has the ability to keep Porter Jr. on the roster through the 2027 campaign. They can place the franchise tag on their star corner in the offseason, giving them ownership of his playing rights for this season and next.

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