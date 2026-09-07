Steelers Give Joey Porter Jr. Update Before Week 1 Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be working under the impression that Joey Porter Jr. will play in their Week 1 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons amidst his contract stalemate with the organization.

During his first weekly press conference of the season, head coach Mike McCarthy insinuated that the expectation is that Porter Jr. will play vs. Atlanta while adding that he's still in a "ramp-up" period.

"Yea I hope so," McCarthy said. "You know, just keep working him. He's still, I'd put him in a ramp-up mode."

On the topic of contract negotiations as Porter Jr. enters the final year of his rookie deal, McCarthy noted that they are ongoing

"It's a business, and there's definitely business conversations going on," McCarthy said.

Porter Jr.'s Return to Practice

Ahead of the roster cutdown deadline, the Steelers activated Porter Jr. from the PUP list.

Had Pittsburgh not taken Porter Jr. off the PUP list, he would've been out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

The 26-year-old cornerback aggravated his back during a mobility drill, though his lack of a long-term deal may have played some sort of role in his absences throughout camp as well.

Porter Jr. has been back on the practice field for the last week, though, as he continues to reintegrate himself into the Steelers' defense.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Will Porter Jr.'s Situation Play Out Before Week 1?

It's been made clear that Pittsburgh will not drag contract talks out into the regular season, as has long been the organizational standard.

With less than a week remaining until they take the field against the Falcons, time is ticking for both the Steelers and Porter Jr. to figure their situation out and close ground in negotiations before they're put on the shelf until after the campaign ends.

Porter Jr. was noncommittal last week when asked if he planned on suiting up vs. Atlanta if he didn't ink an extension with the team. Holding out of games comes with a ton of risk, though, and it remains to be seen if he'd actually move forward with that plan should an agreement not ultimately be reached.

With a deadline of sorts in place, one would assume that some action will follow before Pittsburgh faces off against the Falcons. Whether or not the outcome is a new deal for Porter Jr. or not, however, will dictate plenty for both parties moving forward.

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