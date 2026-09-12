Will Steelers Sign Joey Porter Jr. Before Falcons Game?

PITTSBURGH -- Will the Pittsburgh Steelers sign Joey Porter Jr. to a new deal before the regular season begins?

That's the biggest question hanging over the Steelers as they make their final preparations for their Week 1 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. The fourth-year cornerback returned to practice ahead of the season opener, albeit in the most limited of fashions, but the two sides still haven't finalized a contract extension.

We're down to the final hours before the Steelers' self-imposed deadline passes. Once that happens, the chances of Porter Jr. signing or playing long-term in Pittsburgh reduce drastically. But the Steelers can stem the tide and put this all to rest with a new deal. Things feel bleak, but based off of the team's history with these types of situations, it remains likely that they finalize a deal with their star cornerback before Week 1 kicks off.

Steelers' History On Porter Jr.'s Side

Yes, things haven't culminated in a deal yet. The latest updates suggest that the two sides remain off in their asks, and neither side is ready to give in. Even after the top cornerbacks in the game, Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon, shattered the market with their record-setting extensions, the negotiations are in the same place.

But this isn't anything new for the Steelers. If anything, it's par for the course.

The Steelers do this a lot. Last year, they dragged out negotiations with T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Cam Heyward threatened to sit out games if he didn't receive the incentives added to his deal just before the season began.

Go back even further, and the pattern continues. Franchise legend famously signed an extension the day before the 2011 season began. Cornerback Cortez Allen signed a five-year deal literally the night before the 2014 season kicked off.

If that's any indication, the Steelers aren''t worried about where things stand. This could go down to one minute before kick-off, for all the organization cares. As long as it's done before the regular season and they don't spend more than they want to on said extension, timing means nothing to the franchise.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) celebrates a tackle with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the first half against the against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why That's Good for Joey Porter Jr.

Right now, Porter Jr. is in a difficult spot. He holds no leverage, save for sitting out games. But even that costs him in a way, and it's probably not worth the effort.

That means he has to sign a deal before the season begins. If he waits, he risks being franchise tagged in 2027 or, some worse fate befalling him before he gets the chance to cash in as a free agent.

But there's still time. Porter Jr. will have to compromise somewhere, whether it's in average annual salary or guaranteed money, or somewhere else. The Steelers will have to budge as well, and cough up a bit more to keep their star cornerback appropriately compensated.

It's an unlikely development, with such little time until the season begins, but it remains possible. The Steelers still have all they need to extend Joey Porter Jr.

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