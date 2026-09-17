Joey Porter Jr. Leaves Steelers Practice With Trainer

There's another potential development in the Joey Porter Jr. saga for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In practice on September 17, just three days before the Steelers face the New England Patriots on the road in Week 2, Porter Jr. left the field with a trainer. He had taken part in stretches and some individual drills before departing.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters before practice that Porter Jr. was, "scheduled to do more today than he did yesterday," and it's hard to gauge whether or not the decision for the 26-year-old to leave with a trainer was part of the overall plan or not as he continues to work his way back for Pittsburgh.

Porter Jr. was limited in practice in the lead-up to the team's Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and was the only player listed on the Steelers' injury report throughout the entirety of last week.

He was ultimately inactive for the season opener and did not come to an agreement on an extension with the organization before negotiations were cut off, but all signs have pointed towards him making progress.

Time is ticking in terms of him getting to a point where he will play against the Patriots, though, and it remains to be seen where Porter Jr. stands after today's practice.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Resolution Has to Come Soon

At this point, a resolution needs to be reached in order for there to be peace of mind among all parties involved.

It sure felt like Porter Jr. was inching towards suiting up vs. New England, and while he can't be ruled out as of yet, this latest development feels like a step backward unless it was in fact a part of the team's overall plan in his ramp-up period.

Because contract talks are tabled until next offseason, the opportunity for the two sides to figure out a new deal is out the window for the time being.

Pittsburgh would surely prefer for Porter Jr. to be out on the field considering he's its No. 1 cornerback, but they also have to do their due diligence and examine the possibility of a trade if he were to ever make it clear that he wants out.

There's still so many moving pieces at this juncture, and some clarity has to arrive before the situation continues snowballing.

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