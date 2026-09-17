Mike McCarthy Gives Steelers Fans Hope on Joey Porter Jr. Again

PITTSBURGH -- It's unclear when this Joey Porter Jr. drama will resolve for the Pittsburgh Steelers. From the beginning of training camp, new head coach Mike McCarthy has made it clear that he came here to win and with no delay. He's also made it clear that he wants to coach Porter Jr.

It seems that both sides took a step towards a resolution ahead of Week 2, as the Steelers' polarizing defensive back took a step forward at practice. Ahead of their Week 2 contest versus the New England Patriots, Porter Jr. was out there with teammates, but still listed as a limited participant. The only change being his injury designation going from a back injury to non-injury related due to condition. It was an unsatisfying development for both sides.

But maybe there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel after all. McCarthy spoke to the media before a recent practice and shared that the fourth-year cornerback is expected to increase his workload.

"He’s scheduled to do more today than he did yesterday," McCarthy said.

What This Means for Steelers & Porter Jr.

Just like in the team's first practice of Week 2, there is reason for optimism. With McCarthy's latest update, there is hope that Porter Jr. can upgrade his participation to full. That would put him on track to make his season debut against the Patriots.

But that doesn't guarantee anything. Being scheduled to do more does not mean that he will, in fact, do more. Porter Jr. was out there in a larger capacity during the team's previous practice, which was a step forward from what he did ahead of Week 1. Still, he didn't do much.

There is a chance that this happens again.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Sides Eager to End This Drama

The Steelers clearly want their top coverage cornerback on the field. Porter Jr. clearly wants to play.

The two sides remain at a contractual impasse, but maybe this is the start of things being set aside for now. This is Porter Jr.'s final year on his rookie deal. The Steelers hold contractual control for an additional year as well because of the exclusive rights tag and the franchise tag.

For both sides, however, putting this to bed is the best thing. The sooner Porter Jr. can get back on the field, the sooner the conversations around him can die down. If he plays at an elite level, he applies even more pressure on the Steelers to sign him to a huge extension after the season. If he struggles, it answers that same question.

Either way, Porter Jr. is schedule to do more. For his sake and the organization's, let's hope that is actually the case.

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