Ben Roethlisberger Shares Big Concern for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger came away with some concerns for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Week 1.

Despite notching a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener, Roethlisberger noted the subpar pass protection in front of Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' struggles in the run game as reasons to potentially be worried moving forward.

"I think we saw in this game... what could be the fears of this team," Roethlisberger said on his "Footbahlin" podcast. "This season, this offense. The lack of protection on Aaron Rodgers. The lack of a run game. It wasn't a highly successful running game. The offensive line... it makes me nervous."

Roethlisberger later reiterated those points while also stating Pittsburgh needs to "clean up" some of the minute details as well.

"The biggest thing we have to figure out, I'm broad-stroking this, is protection, run game and making sure we clean up some of the little details," Roethlisberger said.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) hands off during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Struggles vs. Atlanta Were Real

The Falcons' defense was missing both of its first-round EDGE rushers from the 2025 NFL Draft, and yet they still put a good amount of pressure on Rodgers.

Atlanta finished the contest with two sacks, both of which were logged by Za'Darius Smith, and 17 total pressures allowed (per Pro Football Focus).

Against a poor pass rushing unit, that can't fly. The Steelers' offensive line struggles were well-documented throughout the summer, particularly on the right side with Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook, and those concerns were fully realized in Week 1.

Pittsburgh averaged just 2.1 yards per carry with 58 yards on 21 carries and just one attempt of 10 or more yards on the day. Furthermore, Rodgers recorded only 201 yards on 40 passing attempts.

The Steelers did push the ball down the field under Mike McCarthy more than they have in recent years, evidenced by an average depth of target of 10.1 yards, but DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson both had crucial drops that otherwise could've changed the look and feel of the contest had they caught the ball.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is There Reasons for Optimism on Offense Moving Forward?

Pittsburgh does have a few options it can turn to on the offensive line if it wants to shake things up with Brock Hoffman and first-rounder Max Iheanachor at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

While the offense wasn't as efficient as hoped going into their matchup with the Falcons, it was the unit's first regular season game under McCarthy and thus some growing pains are expected.

Metcalf in particular has to bounce back and improve as the No. 1 receiver and the run game, as well as the offensive line, can't continue to put together subpar performances if the Steelers are going to be in playoff contention this year.

That being said, it feels a tad too early to sound the alarms. Those worries will get louder if the offense scuffles against the New England Patriots in Week 2, and rightfully so, but for now there has to be some patience.

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