Micah Parsons Trying to Pull Off Craziest Steelers-Packers Swap

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has star EDGE rusher Micah Parsons pining for him to come and join the Green Bay Packers' staff.

The two exchanged pleasantries while in attendance at Frosk Bank Center for Game 6 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

After both stated that the other made their night, Parsons told Tomlin that "we got a spot for you" and to "keep coming north".

“You just made my night!” 😁



Micah Parsons links with Mike Tomlin in San Antonio ahead of Game 6 of the WCF 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jMw7kEU3yD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 28, 2026

Though Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was seemingly on the hot seat after the team blew an 18-point lead to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, he still signed a multi-year extension with the franchise in January.

If things go awry for Green Bay in 2026 and it parts way with LaFleur, however, perhaps Tomlin could eye a return to coaching up in Wisconsin, potentially giving the Steelers a chance to land a haul for him in a trade.

Is a Packers-Steelers Trade Possible With Tomlin?

For now, Tomlin will remain around the NFL as an analyst on "Football Night in America" for NBC after stepping down from his duties in Pittsburgh in January following a 19-year stint at the helm.

That role will allow him to travel around the league each week, and maybe he'll get the itch to return to the sideline sooner rather than later.

To make it clear, Parsons was not campaigning for Tomlin to come in and take LaFleur's job. Rather, it appeared the five-time Pro Bowler just wants a coaching legend and future Hall of Famer who he respects to be around the Packers in any possible role.

Given his obligation to NBC for the time being, it's hard to imagine Tomlin taking a consultant role with Green Bay or any other organization. Instead, he'll likely wait it out until he can throw his name into the ring as a head coaching candidate, perhaps as soon as the 2027 cycle.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

That's where the situation could become interesting for Pittsburgh. Tomlin signed a three-year extension with the franchise back in June 2024 that runs through the end of the 2026 campaign with a team option for 2027.

Because he wasn't fired and is still technically under contract, the Steelers have retained his rights. His deal will continue to roll over and essentially "freeze" for as long as he remains out of coaching, meaning it won't expire while he's with NBC.

Any organization that has interest in Tomlin and intends on hiring him would have to negotiate with Pittsburgh and part ways with picks in order to bring him in.

A similar scenario played out with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints a few years back. After retiring following the 2021 campaign and spending the 2022 season as a TV analyst for FOX, Payton interviewed with multiple teams in January 2023.

Payton ultimately was hired by the Denver Broncos, and in order to seal the deal, they sent a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-rounder to New Orleans while receiving a 2024 third-round selection in return.

The price tag for Tomlin would be in that same ballpark, and if he opts to take a job in 2027, a package of that proportion would significantly aid the Steelers' search for a franchise quarterback in next year's NFL Draft, giving them the necessary ammo to make a huge leap up the board.

Whether it's with Parsons and the Packers or another franchise he's willing to waive his no-trade clause for, an eventual Tomlin trade could make all the difference in the world for Pittsburgh.

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