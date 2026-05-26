Aaron Rodgers Could Be Sending Secret Message to Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have snuck a hidden message into his retirement announcement during the first week of OTAs.

In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show", NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero stated that he believes Rodgers' decision to publicly declare that the 2026 campaign will be his final run at a Super Bowl was meant to inform the Steelers' locker room that they have to go all in and leave everything out on the field.

“Aaron Rodgers never says anything accidentally,” Pelissero said. “Whether he is, a decade ago, telling people to r-e-l-a-x. When it is calling out teammates, when it is making certain points about or not about football, everything that he says has a reason behind it. … By saying, ‘This is it’, it also puts the rest of that locker room on notice. I need everything out of all of you because this is it.

“He says it publicly, but he means it so that everybody in that locker room hears it. 2026 is my final year. I’m not back for the money; I”m not back for publicity. I’m back to win it all right now, so whatever you got, leave it all on the field.”

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Do the Steelers Have What It Takes to Win a Lombardi Trophy?

"All-in" was a common phrase thrown around last offseason in Pittsburgh, as the organization brought in the likes of Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, DK Metcalf, Darius Slay and Jonnu Smith, among others, in hopes of making a deep playoff run.

While the Steelers did finish 10-7 and win the AFC North for the first time since 2020, their campaign ended with a whimper in the Wild Card round of the postseason by way of a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.

Mike Tomlin subsequently stepped down as the team's head coach after 19 years at the helm, and Mike McCarthy was hired as his successor.

Pittsburgh has consistently carried talented rosters, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, but the group the organization has put together this offseason is among its best in recent years.

The wide receiver position had been a sore spot for quite some time, but general manager Omar Khan remedied that issue by acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts and selecting Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Along with a talented offensive line that added first-round tackle Max Iheanachor and third-round guard Gennings Dunker as well as a running back room that features Jaylen Warren and free agent signee Rico Dowdle, the Steelers' offense has all the necessary pieces in place next to Rodgers.

The defensive core largely remains the same, though the additions of cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Jaquan Brisker went a long way towards fortifying a secondary that was leaky at times in 2025.

Rodgers is far removed from his prime at this point, and he's not much more than an average starter, but he doesn't necessarily need to go above and beyond in order for Pittsburgh to have a chance to make some noise this season.

Is a Super Bowl super realistic? No, but it feels fair to say that the Steelers could at least snap their seven-game playoff losing streak and perhaps go on a little bit of a run if everything breaks right.

If Rodgers can rally the troops and have everyone buy into his message, and there's no reason to believe he can't, than maybe Pittsburgh could far exceed expectations.

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