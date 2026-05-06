Steelers Rookie QB Drawing Ben Roethlisberger Comparison

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are excited about the growth of Drew Allar and how they can develop him into a star at the NFL level. The Penn State product was a third-round pick but has all the upside of an NFL starter, and head coach Mike McCarthy sees that, and is excited to work with it.

"I think, like anything, I believe in first impressions," McCarthy said after the NFL Draft. "I've had a chance to watch him play, meet him at the Combine, and really, all the quarterbacks that came into the meeting room did very well. I liked everything about him. I think he's young. I think he's got a lot of room for growth. He's a young man that can throw the ball with the best of them, and that's a great starting point to have."

That excitement isn't just in Pittsburgh, though. While Allar may be a third-round pick and a polarizing player coming out of college, he has one of the draft's strongest arms and best physical traits in the class.

One former NFL quarterback is comparing him to a former Steelers superstar. A two-time Super Bowl champion and eventually Hall of Famer.

Long-time analyst and former first-round pick, Brady Quinn, sees a lot of Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh's new QB.

"When I first was watching Drew Allar, he kind of reminded me a little bit of Big Ben," Quinn said on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe Podcast. "Similar in size. Big Ben, I think, was a better athlete and moves better. But both very strong arms. I'm not trying to say Drew Allar is going to become Big Ben.

"But in the right system with Mike McCarthy, who has done really well coaching young quarterbacks and developing young quarterbacks, I could see him progressing and becoming a quarterback that I think [he can be]."

What's Allar's Opportunity Look Like?

Allar needs to impress quickly to have a real shot as the Steelers' long-term quarterback. Pittsburgh isn't going to risk missing on better options, meaning the 2027 NFL Draft is their next target to add to the room.

This year, Aaron Rodgers is likely going to be the starter, even if he hasn't signed yet. But Allar and second-year passer Will Howard will get chances to prove themselves during OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason.

What Allar needs to do is show that his baseline is impressive, and that with some help from his new coach, maybe he could reach Big Ben's level.

Something Pittsburgh would love to see happen.

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