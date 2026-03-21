Report: Steelers Finally Signing Former Cowboys OL Brock Hoffman

After reportedly agreeing to terms with former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman towards the beginning of the legal tampering period, it appears the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally sealed the deal.

According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, the team has agreed to terms with Hoffman on a one-year deal for the 2026 campaign.

SOURCE(S): The Steelers have signed C/G Brock Hoffman (6-4, 302) to a 1-year deal to strengthen their depth in the interior of the offensive line. The 26-year-old played 4 seasons with the Cowboys. He went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech, but was an UDFA of Dallas and then… pic.twitter.com/peFB21jztO — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 21, 2026

Hoffman previously pushed back against the notion that he had signed with Pittsburgh when the original reports of him doing so first came out.

With the Cowboys' decision not to tender Hoffman as a restricted free agent having been made official, however, and with the deals of the contract being ironed out, he is now on his way to join the Steelers.

Hoffman, who originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2022, joined Dallas' practice squad under Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh's new head coach, in November of that year.

He proceeded to play for the Cowboys through the 2025 campaign, appearing in a total of 54 games along the way and starting 16 of them.

Hoffman spent the lion's share of his time at center this past year, recording 419 snaps at the position per Pro Football Focus, and he also received 55 reps over at left guard.

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