Steelers New Signing is Perfect

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their roster just before the third week of free agency, and while it's not another superstar name joining the mix, it is an addition that fits exactly how they needed him to.

In their latest move, the Steelers signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman to a deal, marking a new guard on the roster and competition that they needed after letting Isaac Seumalo walk in free agency.

Hoffman comes to Pittsburgh with 14 games of starting experience over the last two seasons. A growing interior lineman with time at center and guard, who's 26-years-old and eyes on an opportunity to compete for something more.

That's exactly what he's getting in Pittsburgh.

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman (67) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Steelers Plan at Left Guard

After letting Seumalo leave for the Arizona Cardinals, the Steelers turned their attention to Spencer Anderson. The former seventh-round pick out of Maryland has grown each year he's been with the team, being a rotational piece and their jumbo tackle in 2025.

This season, they want him to get a shot at starting. But they don't want to hand him anything. Anderson needs to earn his role along a young, developing offensive line, but that competition needs to be someone who doesn't override his opportunity or sit too far below him that it's an easy decision.

Hoffman is the perfect competition. The two players are seemingly just getting started with their careers as a starter and want the opportunity to earn that starting job. Whoever wins the battle can become the fourth piece along the line, joining Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu as the next solidified piece for the future.

Chances are, the signing of Hoffman removes the Steelers' desire to draft a lineman early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Maybe a name like Vega Ioane is off their board at No. 21 as they let Anderson and Hoffman compete.

The signing lets this team focus on their other priorities. It sets them up for the future while not overlooking the possibility that their hopeful starter isn't ready to take on the role.

It's the perfect move for the Steelers. One that shows just how well general manager Omar Khan is doing at every stage of free agency, not just the first wave.

Hoffman isn't Sebastian Joseph-Day or Rico Dowdle. He's not going to bring the immediate stardom of Michael Pittman Jr. or Jamel Dean. But he could make the same amount of impact. And is the right move at the right time - in the right situation - for the Steelers.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers