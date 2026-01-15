Aaron Rodgers Apologized in Emotional Goodbye to Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a situation they haven't found themselves in since 2007 as they search for a new head coach. Following Mike Tomlin's surprising decision to step down from the organization, the Steelers will name just the fourth head coach of the franchise since 1969.

For many of the Steelers' veteran leaders, this move was a shell-shocking moment. Team captains like Cam Heyward, Aaron Rodgers and T.J. Watt all have special relationships with Tomlin, and according to a new report, they were some of the most impacted players when learning of their coach's decision to leave.

In an emotional article for The Athletic, Mike DeFabo detailed the final meeting of the Mike Tomlin Era. After letting the team know he was stepping down, the players and staff took their turn to say goodbye individually, including Rodgers. According to several players who spoke with DeFabo, Rodgers had just two words to repeatedly say to Tomlin.

"In the team meeting room Tuesday, Rodgers, through sobs, mustered one final, two-word message to the coach," he wrote. "'I'm sorry,' several players heard him say. 'I'm sorry. I'm sorry.'"

What's Next for Rodgers?

It's no secret that Rodgers and Tomlin shared a special bond. He signed in Pittsburgh and made it clear the biggest reason was to play under Tomlin. During away game victories, the duo would exit the field together alongside Heyward. It was symbolic of the leadership in Pittsburgh, sharing in the splendors of their victory.

Now that Tomlin won't return, Rodgers' fate with the Steelers is all but sealed. Rodgers is unlikely to return to Pittsburgh for the 2026 season because he won't get the chance to play for Tomlin again. It's possible his NFL career ended with that Wild Card Weekend loss to the Houston Texans.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers' Players Believe They Failed Tomlin

Rodgers' emotional sendoff to his coach is also another example of how disappointed the Steelers' locker room feels. Down the stretch, the entire locker room made it clear that they backed Tomlin and wanted to end his postseason losing streak.

Even after Tomlin stepped down, players told DeFabo about how they are shouldering the responsibility. As one player put it, they wanted to get that monkey off their back for Tomlin, and failing to do is a sobering feeling to deal with.

"Everyone feels that way," the anonymous player told The Athletic. "He's the (only) coach that guys wanted to do it for. You think we didn't want to get that monkey off his back that whole city has been berating him for? Yeah, we all wanted that. That's why it sucks."

