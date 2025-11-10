Steelers' Mike Tomlin Fires Back After Aaron Rodgers Question
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not pleased with his team's performance in a 25-10 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The defense stood tall multiple times, but the offense put together arguably its worst performance of the season. Now, the Steelers hold a record of 5-4 and are clinging to a one-game lead in the AFC North.
Speaking to the media after the Steelers' latest loss, Tomlin was straightforward about the team's failures. After taking a few chances to discuss the team's failure to convert on third down and stay on the field, Tomlin was asked how he would assess starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers' performance. The question elicited another classic Mike Tomlin moment as he fired back at the question asker.
Clearly dismayed by then question, Tomlin offered a displeased, yet hilarious facial expression at the question. After a moment, he provided a brief, but illustrative response.
"How would you?" Tomlin stated. "Next."
Fed Up Tomlin
The entire postgame press conference was filled with Tomlin's growing frustration with his team's offense. It's understandable to feel for the longtime Steelers coach. Through 10 weeks of the 2025 season, the Steelers have one of the worst-performing offenses in the NFL. Their 288 average yards per game is the fifth-lowest in the NFL. Their 87.3 rushing yards per game is the third-lowest in the NFL, and while they were a top-15 scoring offense heading into Week 10, their 10-point performance severely hurts their season average.
Tomlin and his staff have attempted to find answers, and they continue to come up short. When Rodgers is playing well, the offense thrives. When he's off his game, even a little bit, the entire offense crumbles.
And that inability to solve the issue continues to haunt Tomlin, his staff and the rest of the offensive group.
The Road Ahead
Things won't get easier for the Steelers moving forward. A divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals awaits this team in Week 11. The Bengals upset the Steelers in their previous matchup this season, decimating their secondary and scoring a late go-ahead touchdown to win the game by a final score of 33-31.
The rest of the Steelers' regular season schedule is even more challenging. They face top NFL teams like the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions in the coming weeks. They also have three additional divisional contests after they take on the Bengals.
If the Steelers are going to make a run in the postseason, their offense has to improve. Their current performance is simply not good enough, and it was that frustration that boiled over for Tomlin in his latest press conference. Thanks to that, we received another classic moment from the Steelers head coach.
