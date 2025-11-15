Aaron Rodgers Drawing Scary Comparison to Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely going to be searching for a new quarterback in the coming offseason. With the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh, the Steelers are more than likely going to be looking to make a splash at the position in front of the home crowd.
Right now, their current quarterback in future Pro Football Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers just is not playing up to the NFL standard. In the midst of a 1-3 four game set, the Steelers quarterback position has caught the attention of the local media.
Dave Dameshek of Pittsburgh radio fame took to 102.5 WDVE's Morning Show with Randy Baumann to express a comparison about Rodgers, comparing him to the Steelers quarterback of last season in Russell Wilson.
"How is it any different from what happened with Russell Wilson so far? It's exactly the same," Dameshek said.
An Adequate Quarterback Comparison
At face value, it seems to be a pretty good comparison. Both started the beginning of their stint as the Steelers signal caller strong, with the two quarterbacks both taking care of business early on against slightly weaker opponents.
While both took care of business against their respective occupants of MetLife Stadium, both would end up faltering in different ways. Wilson was unable to establish dominance in the division, with the Ravens taking the top slot and eventually falliing to them in the Wild Card round of the 2024 playoffs.
Unfortunately for Rodgers, he may have begun his downward spiral far earlier, leaving the possibility of no playoffs in the picture for the Steelers.
Both were aging players in their time as the starter in Pittsburgh, but Rodgers is older than Wilson. Neither presented strong upside outside of the pocket, but both possess some of the strongest and most accurate arms in the modern history of the National Football League.
Where Do The Steelers Turn Now?
With the season just past halfway over, the Steelers will likely stay pat with Rodgers to finish the season. We know the ceiling of backup Mason Rudolph and with the Steelers still in the driver's seat for the playoffs, they would be unlikely to go for untested rookie Will Howard in a big situation.
The Steelers can then turn to the draft to assess their needs, as the quarterback class is a bit better than many expected it to be going into the season. From there, they must develop their first homegrown quarterback since Roethlisberger or reset the cycle once again.
