Steelers Insider Shuts Down Wild Mike Tomlin, Giants Headline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the midst of another possible crossroads moment for the team.
The last four games have featured three losses and one win, leading some around the Steelers to panic regarding the remainder of the season. The Steelers currently hold a 5-4 record and lead the AFC North, but the Baltimore Ravens are nearing a catch-up point where they may become the favorites to win the division.
Further division was sown when Brian Daboll was let go by the New York Giants, leading to some speculating that Tomlin could be fired by the Steelers and take the head coach job opening in East Rutherford.
Tomlin Moving On?
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo took to 93.7 The Fan to discuss the rumors, dispelling what he believes to be an unlikely scenario all around.
"In years past, the Steelers would never do that. They would never even listen to the offer. They wouldn't even take the phone call. I can't sit here and tell you that it's 100 percent gonna be that way again, but I would tend to think it would be," Fittipaldo said. "I don't think they've lost faith in that building just because of a rough month here. I think something really bad would have to transpire in the last two months of the season for them to even consider that. From the Steelers' perspective, I still don't think that would be in play."
It seems that each of the last ten seasons there has been talks of firing Tomlin in some capacity from the fanbase, despite the team seeming unlikely to do so at any of the junctures provided. This season, where they are able to take advantage of a weaker division and currently hold a winning record, seems no different than previous years in that regard. In fact, it seems less likely that Tomlin would move on.
How Daboll Factors In
The Daboll firing presents an interesting thought in regards to what Tomlin could do in New York, but the fact that the Steelers have been alright this season with him at the helm makes it unlikely that a move will be made that makes him available for the role. The Giants would likely have to trade draft compensation, which seems highly unlikely with how valuable their draft picks are set to be for the coming draft.
