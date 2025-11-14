Steelers Re-Sign Veteran RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting with a veteran running back that they released earlier this week.
Ahead of their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers announced that they've signed Trey Sermon to their practice squad.
Sermon's First Steelers Tenure
Sermon originally signed with the Steelers after trying out during the team's rookie minicamp back in May.
He went on to perform well throughout the team's three-game preseason slate, posting 50 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while also adding 46 yards and a score on eight receptions. Additionally, Sermon returned a single kick for 26 yards over that span.
The 26-year-old was elevated from Pittsburgh's practice squad three times this season, which is the maximum amount. He got playing time on special teams against the New England Patriots in Week 3, the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 and the Indianapolis Colts (played a single offensive snap) in Week 9 before signing to the Steelers' 53-man roster ahead of their Week 10 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Sermon, as previously mentioned, was cut this week after Pittsburgh activated rookie quarterback Will Howard from the reserve/injured list.
Just days later, though, he's back with the Steelers.
State of Steelers' RB Depth
Pittsburgh's handling of Sermon is reminiscent of how they used fellow running back Jonathan Ward last season, as he was elevated the maximum three times as well before signing to the 53-man roster, getting cut and then returning to the organization on its practice squad multiple times.
It's possible that the Steelers could look to sign Sermon to their active roster down the line as depth in the backfield and on special teams, but he'd likely be released soon after before potentially returning to the practice squad.
At the moment, Pittsburgh has three running backs on its 53-man roster in Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson.
Warren is the workhorse of the group, as he's racked up 136 touches for a total of 688 yards so far this year, while Gainwell has 81 touches for 343 yards and 15 kick returns for 392 yards.
Johnson, who was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, ran two times for three yards against the Chargers and has 18 touches for 52 yards.
Lew Nichols and Max Hurleman are Pittsburgh's two other running backs on its practice squad next to Sermon at the moment.
