Steelers' Cameron Heyward Set to Make History vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is set to make some history when the team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11.
According to Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora, Heyward will break a tie with Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster for the most regular season games by a single player in franchise history. The pair are both currently at 220, but this weekend will make Heyward's 221st in the black and gold.
Heyward has long held that record among defensive linemen in Steelers history, as Joe Greene sits in second place at 181 contests.
Can Heyward Reach First?
The only player left for Heyward to catch is long-time teammate Ben Roethlisberger, who spent 18 seasons in Pittsburgh and ended up appearing in a total of 249 games.
Should Heyward suit up for each of the Steelers' remaining regular season contests this year, he'll have 228 under his belt heading into the 2026 campaign.
Next season also marks the end of the two-year, $29 million extension that Heyward signed with the organization before the start of the 2024 campaign.
He would fall just short of Roethlisberger if he were to play just one more full season in Pittsburgh, but if Heyward were to remain active and on the team through 2027, than there'd be a good chance for the 36-year-old to supplant the former atop the leaderboard.
Heyward's Legendary Steelers Career
Selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Heyward has established himself as one of the best players in franchise history.
His 90 sacks only rank behind teammate T.J. Watt (114) for the top mark in a Steelers uniform, and his 204 quarterback hits are also the most behind Watt (240).
Heyward was not named a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro until the 2017 campaign, but he's consistently fallen into those categories ever since.
Since that point in time, the only season in which he wasn't a Pro Bowler was 2023 due to the fact that he was limited to 11 games with a groin injury.
Furthermore, Heyward has been a four-time first-team All-Pro on four occasions (2017, 2019, 2021, 2024) in addition to landing on the second team in 2020.
He's maintained a relatively clean bill of health for most of his career too, as he's played in 15 or more games in every full season of his career outside of 2023 and 2016 (seven games).
