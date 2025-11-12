Steelers Get More Bad News on Russell Wilson Comp Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to land a valuable compensatory pick in the 2026 NFL Draft upon seeing Russell Wilson sign with the New York Giants in free agency during the offseason, but those hopes have effectively been dashed.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants are set to start Jameis Winston at quarterback in Week 11 over Wilson if rookie Jaxson Dart does not clear the concussion protocol.
There was an opportunity for Wilson to make a start or two and potentially boost the value of Pittsburgh's pick over the next few weeks, but New York had other plans and thus won't be helping the Steelers out on that front.
How Far Has Value of Wilson's Comp Pick Declined?
From the onset, it seemed like Wilson was in good position to handle the starting duties for a decent chunk of the season for the Giants after signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal with them, which included a slew of different incentives that could've boosted the maximum value of the contract to right around $21 million.
If Wilson had performed well enough, there was a chance that the Steelers' comp pick tied to him could've fallen in the fourth round.
Over the Cap initially projected to it to land in the fifth round towards the beginning of the regular season, though, and after being benched for Dart in Week 4 before becoming the third-string quarterback for Big Blue with no promotion in sight, the pick is now expected to be a sixth-rounder for Pittsburgh.
It's a tough break for the Steelers, who hoped Wilson had one last hurrah left in his illustrious career after spending the 2024 campaign with the team and threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions over 11 starts.
Pittsburgh's Current Outlook for 2026 NFL Draft
Since Pittsburgh is set to host next year's NFL Draft, it holds a bit more importance than usual for the organization, especially if it plans on finding its next franchise quarterback.
At this point in time, the Steelers have their own first-, second- and third-round picks in addition to the Dallas Cowboys' third-rounder due to the George Pickens trade.
Pittsburgh is also in possession of its own fourth- and fifth-rounders, and while it dealt its sixth-round selection to the New England Patriots as part of the Kyle Dugger trade, the franchise has the New Orleans Saints' seventh-rounder due to that transaction while also holding onto its own in that round.
In terms of additional comp picks, Over the Cap projects that the Steelers will net a third-rounder for Dan Moore Jr. (four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans), a fourth-rounder for Justin Fields (two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets) and a sixth-rounder for Donte Jackson (two-year deal worth $13 million with the Los Angeles Chargers) alongside their pick for Wilson.
