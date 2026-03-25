Aaron Rodgers Has Put Steelers in a Wild Situation

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for an answer from Aaron Rodgers. No one really knows what that answer will be, despite everyone believing that he will return for 2026 and play one more season for the black and gold.

That assumption means nothing until the contract is signed, though, and despite Aaron Rodgers' best efforts on the Pat McAfee Show to say that Pittsburgh has not offered a contract, the team knows there's an understanding between the two that the financial part will take no time at all once he commits to playing.

Instead of Rodgers running it back and the team preparing for a year with their future Hall of Fame quarterback and building a roster for a Super Bowl run around him, this has turned into another chapter of Rodgers taking over the spotlight while denying he wants it.

Last year, this was justified. Rodgers made it very clear that he was dealing within something serious surrounding one of his loved ones and needed time to have that situation resolve itselves before he could commit to a team. This year, it makes almost no sense why it has taken as long as it has.

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And the only ones hurting are the fans.

No Excuses for Aaron Rodgers

Waiting beyond free agency and potentially the NFL Draft does not happen for the normal NFL player. Players don't sit around telling the team that they have loyalty when they haven't decided on their playing career well into March and heading into April.

It never happens.

Players make the decision early, one way or another, and let their team know so they can make a decision around their call. Rodgers has instead chosen to make sure the Steelers are sitting ducks at the most important position in football.

Last year, he made it clear that he didn't hold anyone hostage. Last year, it was warranted why this situation took place.

This year, it's a hostage situation and everyone knows it.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrives for an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Chances are that this all gets resolved, Rodgers shows up and the Steelers get their quarterback. And truthfully, it's hard to feel bad for a team that's willing to wait around two years in a row for a player that seemingly loves playing these types of games.

However, you can feel bad for the fanbase. Because it's very clear, judging from social media, comments sections, and conversations, that no one is thrilled about the situation.

This is where the Steelers are, though. Riding the Aaron Rodgers wave. And until Rodgers himself decides it's time to come crashing down and act like it's all fine, everyone will be waiting around trying to ignore how wild this situation is.

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