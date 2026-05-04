Aaron Rodgers Could Leave Steelers for NFC Team

As more time passes, the threat of another team swooping in and signing Aaron Rodgers continues to grow for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While running through a list of potential destinations for the four-time MVP should a reunion with the Steelers not come to fruition, CBS Sports' John Breech named the Arizona Cardinals as the landing spot that makes the most sense for him.

“At this point, their QB situation is still up in the air," Breech wrote. "Going into April, Jacoby Brissett appeared to have the inside track, but he’s skipping the team’s voluntary workouts because he wants to be paid like a starter. Instead of giving Brissett more money, the Cardinals could simply call Rodgers and offer that money to him."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Arizona also has Gardner Minshew II and third-round rookie Carson Beck, the latter of whom Pittsburgh was reportedly interested in throughout the pre-draft process, but Rodgers would start over both of them if it pivots to him in the event that contract talks break down with Brissett.

The Cardinals also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, who worked with Rodgers under that same title with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, but would the 42-year-old really be willing to spend possibly the last season of his career on a rebuilding team instead of with the Steelers?

Latest Developments in Rodgers Saga

Pittsburgh placed the rarely-used UFA tender on Rodgers before the April 22 deadline, meaning the franchise would be in line for a potential compensatory pick if he were to sign elsewhere.

Additionally, Rodgers will only be allowed to negotiate with the Steelers if he is still on the free agent market by the time July 22 rolls around.

In an appearance on NFL Network's "The Insiders", owner Art Rooney II stated that while the organization had hoped the two sides would've come to an agreement by now, they've remained in contact with Rodgers throughout the process and expect a resolution in a matter of weeks.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“We’ve been in contact with Aaron on a regular basis,” Rooney said. “He’s been keeping us up to date on his plans. Even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will come to a conclusion here in the next few weeks.”

During an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show", NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero added that Rodgers has talked with the Steelers since the draft and may have indirectly influenced the team's selections.

“He has talked to them since the draft,” Pelissero said. “Everything the Steelers did in the draft may not have been designed for Aaron Rodgers, but certainly, if you were saying, ‘What might Aaron Rodgers want?’ A tackle, a guard who’s a bar room brawler, and a big slot receiver. Those are three things that Aaron Rodgers likes. So everything seems to have been built in that direction.”

While it's not impossible to believe a team like the Cardinals could make their pitch to Rodgers and attempt to entice him to ditch Pittsburgh, all signs continue to point towards the parties reuniting this offseason.

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