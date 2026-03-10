Steelers Add Year to Cam Heyward’s Contract, Creating Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have some clarity on Cameron Heyward's short-term future with the team.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have added an extra year to Heyward's deal. As a result, they freed up right around $5.5 million in cap space.

SOURCES: The Steelers have added a year to DE Cam Heyward’s contract, creating nearly $5.5 million in cap space. His new deal is worth $32.25 million over two years with the first year guaranteed. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 10, 2026

Heyward's contract is now worth $32.25 million across two seasons, though only the first of those two years is guaranteed.

The reigning second-team All-Pro previously had one year left on his contract, which carried a cap hit of $19.150 million.

Heyward's deal was a source of contention during training camp last summer, as the 15-year veteran looked to negotiate his contract after previously having agreed to a two-year, $29 million extension leading into the 2024 campaign.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The 36-year-old, who was a first-team All-Pro that year, later compromised with Pittsburgh after it added a little over $3 million in incentives to his contract before Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Over 17 games, Heyward recorded a total of 3.5 sacks and 78 tackles with a forced fumble.

With it appearing set in stone that he'll return for the 2026 season after agreeing to his modified deal, the question now becomes whether or not Heyward will play out the duration of his contract through 2027.

What Could Steelers Do with Extra Money?

Pittsburgh was rather active both shortly before and immediately after the legal tampering period began, re-signing cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and linebacker Cole Holcomb while also signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Jamel Dean and acquiring wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. via trade from the Indianapolis Colts, whom it immediately inked to a three-year, $59 million extension.

It's been a bit quiet for the Steelers since that initial wave, however, with punter Cameron Johnston representing their only move on the second day of free agency.

There's still plenty of names out there on the open market, and with needs remaining along the offensive line, at safety and receiver even after adding Pittman Jr., the action shouldn't stop for Pittsburgh.

While quarterback remains the most substantial question mark for the Steelers on paper, the widespread assumption remains that Aaron Rodgers will eventually return to the franchise. When that decision will, or could, become official, though, is anyone's best guess at the moment.

The money Pittsburgh saved by revising Heyward's contract could help fill out its roster not only through free agency, but also via the 2026 NFL Draft now that it has 12 picks at its disposal upon being awarded four compensatory selections.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers