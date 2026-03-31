Adam Schefter Denies Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Rumor

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for Aaron Rodgers’ decision, but the holdup is not what many expect.

As the weeks have drawn on, the guessing game just becomes more exaggerated. What started as a veteran taking time to decide about playing in his 22nd NFL season has avalanched into a he said/she said situation where neither side is quite revealing the truth.

The latest update was that the potential holdup in all of this was money. Some, like former Steelers quarterback and co-host of The Snap Count, Charlie Batch, discussed the idea of finances being the main hurdle to navigate. But NFL insider Adam Schefter's latest intel is pushing back on that idea, saying the exact contrary during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“It does sound like the Rodgers thing in Pittsburgh is happening,” Schefter stated. “He and McCarthy are talking every day. Why are they talking every day if he’s not going back? It just is not official. It’s not contractual, I was told. I don’t know where they’re at, it’s just, it’s Aaron being Aaron.”

All Sides Keep Pointing Toward Reunion

Schefter’s update comes less than 24 hours after head coach Mike McCarthy seemed awfully optimistic about Rodgers returning in 2026. In his own appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, McCarthy opened up about speaking regularly to Rodgers and that the veteran is well-aware of the latest ongoings in the Steelers organization.

In Rodgers’ brief media appearances this offseason, he too has pointed towards a return to Pittsburgh in 2026. He referenced not having a contract offer on the table, but he remained optimistic that things would come together in time.

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers passes during the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on January 23, 2011, at Soldier Field in Chicago. | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, What Is The Holdup?

Both Batch and Schefter made excellent points. On one hand, Rodgers was one of the lowest paid quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025, and he performed above that. Entering his age-42 season, it’s not crazy to think he wants to be more fairly compensated relative to the rest of the players at his position in the league.

On the other hand, there’s no other opportunities for Rodgers at this point. Barring injuries around the NFL, it’s Pittsburgh or retirement. And this is one of the highest-paid players in the history of the NFL, with Spotrac reporting a career earnings of nearly $400 million.

It might be money, but it seems most likely at this point that the Steelers are just waiting on the enigma himself to commit.

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