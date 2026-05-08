Steelers Don't Know Where Aaron Rodgers Is

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers were reported to be very close to a deal. This weekend was set to be the time the two sides finally put pen to paper and finalized their 2026 plans, making Rodgers their starting quarterback for a second season.

That may not be the case, though. General manager Omar Khan gave fans an update that many didn't want to hear. Apparently, the team doesn't know what's going on with Rodgers, and their visit this weekend may not be happening.

"I don’t know where specifically Aaron is,” Khan said on the You Better You Bet podcast with Chris Mack. "I can tell you that Aaron and I, and Coach [Mike McCarthy] and Aaron and Aaron’s representatives, we’ve had some good conversations since the season ended and since Mike got hired. It’s been positive. I don’t know where he is at this moment. We continue to have conversations and they’re positive. We had a good experience with him last year and I think he would probably echo the same thing. Conversations continue.”

That shouldn't surprise anyone. The Steelers were not aware that Rodgers was coming when the news broke that he "was." They reached out to see what was going on and conversations seemed to be positive.

At that time, it was thought that Rodgers had set up a visit with Pittsburgh on Friday and while contract discussions were not the highlight of the trip, they were likely to be talked about. The expectation was that Rodgers could very well leave with a deal in hand by the end of the weekend.

Maybe things have changed, though. From the beginning, it didn't feel like Rodgers was coming to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers, but rather for another reason. Once the team learned he was headed to the city, they tried to make sure the two sides met.

That's as far as things got, though.

Rodgers Will Still Likely Sign

It's still very likely Rodgers is the team's quarterback in 2026, and that a deal gets done in the coming days. Organized Team Activities start on May 18, which is when the Steelers are hoping he's signed by. They're not moving on if he's not, but they feel it's important to have everyone in attendance as they begin to work under a new coaching staff.

Look for a deal to get done soon. Maybe not this weekend, and maybe not by OTAs. But the two sides remain in contact, and even if Khan doesn't know where Rodgers is today, it doesn't mean they aren't getting closer to a decision.

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