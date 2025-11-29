Steelers At Risk of Losing Asante Samuel Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reaching a potential inflection point when it comes to Asante Samuel Jr.

The 26-year-old signed to the Steelers' practice squad on November 11, though he has yet to be elevated or join their active roster. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo noted that Samuel's time could be coming soon given that the team's dealing with some injuries at corner, but other organizations may be lurking in an attempt to add some experienced depth in their secondaries as the postseason push kicks into full gear.

"[Samuel] is interesting because they're banged up at quarterback," Fittipaldo said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. "They could probably use another body back there with Joey Porter Jr. going down last week. The other reason Samuel is interesting too, is I'm sure he wants to play and he's only on the practice squad, and we all know there were like 10 teams interested in him a couple weeks ago. Any of those teams can swoop in and sign him to their 53[-man roster]."

Samuel's Time in Pittsburgh

Samuel hit free agency back in March as one of the top corners on the market, but he remained available for much longer than initially expected due to injury.

He appeared in just four games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 with what had been described as a shoulder injury, though he ultimately underwent spinal fusion surgery during the offseason, which was completed by Steelers neurosurgeon Daniel Okonkwo.

Samuel drew a ton of interest from playoff contenders around the league upon being cleared to play earlier this month, and he landed with Pittsburgh ahead of its Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Will Samuel Get His Chance with Steelers?

The Steelers' defense has been leaky all year long, as the unit is allowing the most passing yards per game of any team in the league at 258.7 despite having a roster chock-full of veterans.

Pittsburgh's secondary has dealt with a long list of injuries this season, though the quartet of Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay Jr., Brandin Echols and James Pierre is set to suit up vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Porter left the team's Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears with a hip flexor injury, however, while Slay suffered a concussion against the Chargers in Week 10 and thus sat out vs. the Bengals in Week 11, so there are some recent ailments to keep an eye on regardless of the fact that both players will be available this weekend.

Samuel established himself as a solid starting boundary corner with the Chargers after they selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with 37 passes defended and six interceptions in 50 games, but he hasn't played since Week 4 of the 2024 campaign.

Though the Steelers may understandably be a bit hesitant to throw him out there, they may be forced to do so if they want to retain Samuel for the stretch run. The organization would have the opportunity to add him to their 53-man roster if another team were to attempt to poach him from Pittsburgh's practice squad, and that possibility will continue to loom large.

