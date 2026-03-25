Ben Roethlisberger Wants Old Friend to Return as Steelers Next QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait on Aaron Rodgers, but with each passing day, things become more and more confusing.

The Steelers have made it clear by their roster moves that they have no true backup plan if Rodgers doesn't sign. The best alternatives have all found new homes, leaving Pittsburgh with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph under contract and the hanging expectation of a 42-year-old quarterback choosing to play another season.

While the organization might not have a backup plan ready, former QB Ben Roethlisberger has a suggestion. On a recent appearance on the Deebo & Joe podcast, he recommended a familiar face as an alternative should Rodgers not re-sign: former Steelers fourth-round pick in 2017, Josh Dobbs.

"Here's something I would consider that happened recently," he said. "Josh Dobbs just got released by New England. I would strongly, if Aaron doesn't come back, I'd love to bring a veteran guy in like Dobbs."

Would Dobbs Make Sense for Steelers?

The Steelers have an obvious need at the quarterback position, and Dobbs is an interesting suggestion to solve that issue.

The Steelers loved Dobbs during his time with the franchise, that's well-known. One of the most intelligent humans to ever lace up his cleats in the NFL, Dobbs has a reputation for being quick to pick up schematics and offenses while bringing a great personality and leadership ability to the locker room.

It's what's earned him multiple jobs since the Steelers traded him as Mason Rudolph became their primary backup to Roethlisberger. Since being dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, he's had stops with the Tennessee Titans, the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, and most recently served as a backup to Drake Maye with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old is now a free agent. He has 3,346 passing yards, 17 touchdowns to 15 interceptions and a career completion rate of 62.8%. He's a decent passer, but his mobility and ability to escape the pocket make him a threat when he's under center. With little options on the table right now, Dobbs stands out as the best QB available behind Rodgers.

New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Competition for Howard?

Needing a third quarterback, Dobbs would make sense as added depth and competition. But only if they want to push forward with someone like Howard, who Roethlisberger is also a big fan of.

"I'm a big Will Howard fan," he said. "I would love to give Will Howard a chance. I think he's a guy that's a proven winner in college."

Dobbs could provide stability and a different look if the team wants to roll into 2026 with a trio of him, Howard and Rudolph. It wouldn't be a murderer's row of quarterbacks by any stretch of the imagination, but they'd have options and a plan. And that's more than they can say right now.

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