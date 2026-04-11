Best NFL Draft WR Fits for Steelers New West Coast Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Wide receiver is the talk of the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. The team is expected to target a pass-catcher early in the draft, maybe even with the 21st overall pick.

If not in the first, the first two rounds will not pass without the Steelers selecting another wide receiver. The problem is that many players fit, and even more might fit into what new head coach Mike McCarthy wants to do on offense.

An old-school proponent and believer in the West Coast offense, it calls for a few things. One is the versatility to move across different positional alignments. Another is a proven track record of creating yards after the catch, as quick passes are instrumental to this system. Lastly, you need a sure set of hands. That's what makes these three players the perfect fit for Pittsburgh's offense in 2026.

Skyler Bell - Connecticut

Another excuse to write about how impressive UConn Huskies pass-catcher Skyler Bell is? I'll take it.

Bell is a perfect day two option for a team looking to add to a West Coast offense, specifically the Steelers. He's a player who meets all of the boxes. He can play the X, the Z and the slot, exactly what McCarthy wants from a new addition. He's speedy and creates separation in tight spaces, and he can create yards after the catch. If he makes it to the third round, the Steelers would strike gold by landing him.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch - Georgia

Speaking of checking multiple boxes, Georgia Bulldogs standout Zachariah Branch is an intriguing day two option as well. While he has the projection of being a true slot receiver, he has some more versatility than that. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash, showing his blazing speed that can be used in the slot or on the outside.

Branch was also the king of yards after the catch. In the Georgia offense, he was frequently asked to create positive plays out of screen passes and quick outs. In response, Branch delivered, with over 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past year.

He can also return punts and kicks, giving him some additional value to the Steelers. Like Bell, he would feel like a homerun if the Steelers landed him in the third round.

Omar Cooper Jr. - Indiana

I'm not as high on this player as others, but his versatility across the line of scrimmage fits exactly with what the Steelers want to do offensively. At Indiana this past season, he lined up in the slot 83% of the time, according to game data from Pro Football Focus.

But his speed and explosive lower-body, combined with his frame, make him a highly valued prospect heading into the draft.

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