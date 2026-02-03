Brett Favre Addresses Possible Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Reunion

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are at another crossroads as it concerns their offensive talent.

The team had another season of inconsistent offensive play, with no particular position to blame due to the overall inconsistency across the board. One position that the team can seek to address in the offseason is quarterback, as it has the most obvious possible replacement and the most clear weakness from the previous season.

That being said, the Steelers may move forward with their quarterback of the previous season in Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback of the future, signalling a bit of consistency from one regime to the next. The Steelers signed Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach, which would reunite Rodgers with his old head coach with the Green Bay Packers.

On an episode of Brett Favre's podcast, Favre spoke about the possibility of his former teammate returning for another NFL season, and mentioned Pittsburgh as a possible landing spot for Rodgers if he plans to continue.

"Aaron still can play," Favre said. "It's a matter of whether he wants to play and will someone take a chance on him. I think if he really wants to play, someone will take a chance on him. Maybe Pittsburgh. The relationship with he and [Mike] McCarthy certainly is intriguing."

Rodgers had a roller coaster of a season that featured multiple impressive moments but was not great as a whole compared to his other seasons in the league. His arm strength is still there, but the physical skills and the rushing ability have all but disappeared.

Why Rodgers Might Be A Top Option

With the Steelers in need of a quarterback and no top option in the draft possibly available to them, the team will have to either go for a gamble on a free agent player, of which there does not seem to be much quality, or run the roster back with Rodgers at the helm once again. The Rodgers option looks enticing just due to the fact that the Steelers likely know what they're getting with him, as opposed to a possible lower floor with a free agent.

The Steelers look to be headed towards their first rebuild in nearly 30 years, and the decision points keep piling up in what is sure to define the franchise for years to come. The quarterback decision is just the first and most obvious of the future decisions to be made by the franchise.

