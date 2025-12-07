Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Fires Back at Mike Tomlin Critics

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers knew that they had to tune out the noise following their Week 13 stomping against the Buffalo Bills. Calls for their head coach came raining down from the hometown crowd and the media. The noise could have been an overwhelming distraction as they traveled to Maryland for an AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Instead, the Steelers marched into M&T Bank Stadium and came away with a 27-22 victory over the Ravens. The win gave them sole possession of first place and a 7-6 record. It also provided the team with some breathing space as they try to end the narrative that their head coach should be dismissed.

No one has led the defense of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin more than starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old QB made it clear that Tomlin was a huge factor in his signing in Pittsburgh before the 2025 season began, and he quickly came to his aid when asked about his head coach's performance following their Week 13 loss. Speaking after their win over the Ravens, Rodgers expressed a simple hope about what this win means for them and Tomlin.

"It means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week," he said with a smile.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shakes hands with head coach Mike Tomlin after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Will the Critics Be Silenced?

Rodgers' wish is very unlikely to come true. While the win was a necessary and important one for the Steelers, the conversations surrounding Tomlin's status with the team long-term will persist. They will continue until the next critical juncture in his contract comes next spring.

That's when the team-option in Tomlin's contract must be decided on. If the Steelers opt in, it locks Tomlin in as their coach through 2027. If not, it could spell the end of his time in Pittsburgh.

Until that moment after the season, the Steelers are under heavy scrutiny. The spotlight is on this team, as they now sit on the verge of a playoff berth. Led by their head coach, the entire locker room believes in and follows Tomlin.

Will that be enough to silence the critics?

The Road Ahead

The Steelers have four games remaining in their 2025 schedule. They will meet the Ravens a second time at Acrisure Stadium to close out their regular season. Until then, they take on the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. If things go right, maybe folks will follow Rodgers' request and talk less about Tomlin's future with the Steelers.

