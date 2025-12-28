Browns Game Determines When Steelers Get T.J. Watt Back

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready for T.J. Watt to return, and whether it be next week or the week after, the team is preparing as if he'll be back on the field soon.

Watt returned to practice this week in a limited capacity but was still ruled out for Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns. While the expectation was not for Watt to return against the Browns, the progress of him practicing for the first time was a good sign.

Now, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Steelers expect him back in the lineup for their next meaningful game, which, after the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Green Bay Packers, will either be Week 18 or the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

"My understanding is Watt is expected to be available for the Steelers’ next meaningful game," Pelissero said. "If they need T.J. Watt in Week 18, if the AFC North is still up for grabs, expect Watt to be on the field."

Watt's Journey Back

Watt underwent surgery on a partially collapsed lung that he suffered during a dry needling session at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh. He was hospitalized for several days before being released. He rejoined the team in the facility shortly after.

Watt missed two weeks of practice but returned in Week 17, working in a limited role with the team. According to multiple reports, however, including one from his brother, J.J. Watt, Watt is taking things slow as he focuses on his healthy first.

“He is working through it. He is working through it,” J.J. said on the Pat McAfee Show. “It’s obviously not somewhere that he expected or would like to be. But just handling the situation day by day and making sure to find the appropriate and proper steps to get back to where he would like to be.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a little more on what J.J. said.

"After missing two games due to a partially collapsed lung, T.J. Watt’s return to play remains murky and uncertain, per sources,"Schefter wrote."Watt’s focus has been on getting healthy from his partially collapsed lung; returning to play is secondary, and has not been his focus. Doctors will assess how he feels next week to see if there’s even a chance to play in Week 17, but ideally Watt gets more time to recover from his lung injury that resulted in him being ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Detroit.

Pittsburgh will look to have a healthy Watt back on the field during their playoff run, but until then, they're ready to let him heal.

