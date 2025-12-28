Steelers Control AFC North Title After Ravens Win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped that the Baltimore Ravens would do the team a favor for the first time ever. The Ravens were supposed to lose their matchup against the Green Bay Packers, ending their playoff hopes and handing the AFC North division title to Pittsburgh.

But the Ravens couldn't even do the Steelers one favor. They defeated the Packers 41-24 during their Week 17 contest. With the win, Baltimore moves to 8-8, and their playoff hopes are still alive.

Thankfully for the Steelers, they still control their own destiny and have a clear path to their first division title since the 2020 campaign.

Win and You're In

Even with the Ravens' victory, the Steelers are a single victory away from clinching the division. They get two chances to secure that win and their place in the playoffs over the final two weeks of the regular season.

The first comes against the Cleveland Browns in their own Week 17 matchup. The Steelers previously took down their AFC North foes in a Week 6 contest, defeating the Browns 23-9.

Their Week 17 matchup should be much different, however. The Steelers faced rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in Week 6, but they will take on a different first-year QB in this contest. Shadeur Sanders is set to start another contest for the Browns, and it will be his first time going up against a dangerous Pittsburgh pass rush.

If the Steelers can repeat what they did in Week 6 against the Browns, the Ravens' victory is futile. The Steelers would claim the AFC North with their 10th victory of the season, rendering their Week 18 contest meaningless.

It Could All Come Down to Week 18

If Cleveland defeats Pittsburgh, the Steelers don't have to panic. Their season will still be alive, but it all comes down to a Week 18 showdown between the Steelers and the Ravens.

The Steelers narrowly won their first matchup this season, defeating the Ravens 27-22. The win started a three-game winning streak for Pittsburgh that catapulted them into first place in the division.

If it comes down to that, the Steelers will have to find a way to slow down running back Derrick Henry. The star runner torched the Green Bay Packers to keep the Ravens' season alive, and the Steelers will have to limit the dominating force in a must-win Week 18 contest.

The Steelers are in control. With one more win, they are in the postseason. That's the plan for their Week 17 game against the Browns.

