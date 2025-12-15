Conflicting Reports Emerge on Steelers' T.J. Watt Return Timeline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for the best but understand the severity of the situation involving superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt.

After being hospitalized and undergoing surgery on a partially collapsed lung following a dry needling session, the Steelers star is out for their Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins. When he will return is up for debate, with one insider saying as soon as next week and another saying that's going to be a challenge.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on NFL GameDay Morning that the Steelers are "hopeful" Watt is back on the field for Week 16 against the Detroit Lions.

"The Steelers meanwhile will not have their star pass rushers, T.J. Watt, who is out for the game after being hospitalized last week and undergoing a procedure to fix a small hole in his lung. The turnaround was just too quick for Watt to play this week," Pelissero said. "He needed to rest but the Steelers are hopeful that Watt potentially could miss only one game. He could be back next Sunday against the Lions."

Around the same time, ESPN's Adam Schefter made it known that Watt returning as early as next week wouldn't be easy, making it seem as if Watt is likely to miss Week 16 instead of playing in it.

"He's not gonna play Monday night against the Dolphins. We'll see if he's able to come back in the next week. That's gonna be challenging too," Schefter said on SportsCenter.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Will Watt Play?

Realistically, Watt's chance of playing in Week 16 depend on the Steelers' Week 15 performance. If the defense plays well and they're able to win, it removes the pressure of having Watt back next week against the Lions.

Pittsburgh would remain in first place in the AFC North with a full-game lead and room for a loss before Week 18 before they take on the Baltimore Ravens again. They could view Watt as an answer for the playoffs instead of the push, meaning they could allow him to take extra time to recover.

On the other side, a loss to the Dolphins could spark things to move a little quicker. The Steelers would fall to 7-7 and hold just a half-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North.

The Steelers are 1-11 all time without Watt, which won't be overlooked in this process. Breaking that trend gives them a sigh of relief. Not breaking it means there's some concern, and that concern could move the process along faster.

Really, it all depends on how Watt is feeling come the first practice of Week 16 that will determine his chances of playing. But the Steelers' Week 15 outcome will certainly push it one way or another.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers