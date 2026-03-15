Details Emerge on Steelers New Asante Samuel Jr. Contract

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started their free agency cycle by re-signing cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to a one-year deal worth $4 million. The return of the 26-year-old is to provide quality depth while look to earn a place long-term in his first full season post-neck surgery.

To this point, the Steelers' deal for Samuel has just been known to be worth a total ofr $4 million, but it was unknown how the money was shaped within the contract. Now, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, those numbers have been revealed.

According to Wilson, Samuel Jr. will receiver $2.875 million in guaranteed money and $1.215 million as a base salary.

#Steelers Asante Samuel Jr: $4M one year, $2.875M gtd. Salary: $1.215M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2026

If he were to be cut before the season, Samuel's cap hit would be roughly $2.785 million toward Pittsburgh's salary cap. On a one-year deal, the entire $4 million will count against the Steelers' cap this season, if he spends the whole year with the team.

Steelers Outlook at Cornerback

Samuel joined the Steelers last season after recovering from neck surgery. He ended up playing in six games with three starters, and recorded one interception, 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

As the backup to Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre, Samuel didn't get too big of an opportunity to prove himself to the NFL world once again, but now returns with higher upside.

Pittsburgh went out and signed Jamel Dean to start opposite of Joey Porter Jr. Brandin Echols will come off the bench as the primary backup with Jalen Ramsey moving into the nickelback role to start the season.

Cory Trice Jr. is also on the final year of his rookie contract, but with six games played in his NFL career, it's hard to say if he's still in the team's future plans after multiple years of injuries.

Samuel has an opportunity to compete with Echols for the fourth spot, but will at bare minimum be viewed as the fifth cornerback in a room where all five are capable playing reliable snap counts.

The Steelers don't need to add too much to the room after free agency, but could look at the 2026 NFL Draft for other options. Really, if free agency reflected anything, it's their satisfaction with the group which lowers their desire to go after a big-name cornerback in the draft.

If they were to add anyone, it would likely be later, but you never know who could fall to them and make them rethink the position.

If they don't add anyone, look for this group of five to be the group they take into the season. If not, competition could decide Samuel's future and his role within the defense.

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