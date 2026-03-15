Ranking Steelers Offseason Moves So Far, from Best to Worst

The Pittsburgh Steelers have largely exceeded expectations with the moves they've made so this offseason, putting them in an advantageous position as they gear up for the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's certainly possible that the Steelers will add more veteran talent in free agency, but the bulk of their work in that regard is likely done at this point.

With plenty of notable new names on the roster under new head coach Mike McCarthy, here are our rankings for each of Pittsburgh's transactions thus far.

No. 1: Jamel Dean

The Steelers knew they had to add a running mate for Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback, and they did just that shortly after the legal tampering period began by signing Deal to a three-year deal worth $36.750 million.

A physical corner who excels in press coverage, Dean started 77 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019 to 2025 and posted 11 interceptions during that span.

The 29-year-old was one of the top defensive backs on the market, and he's a perfect fit on the boundary next to Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh could cut Dean next offseason with a post-June 1 designation and save $12 million against the cap, per Over the Cap, but it shouldn't have to come to that.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

No. 2: Jaquan Brisker

The prevailing thought had been that Brisker would land a multi-year deal worth an average annual value in the eight-figure range.

Instead, as one of the top safeties available, the Penn State product opted to return home to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $5.5 deal.

The former Chicago Bear is a low-risk, high-upside addition for the Steelers given his experience in the NFL (52 starts) and his flashes as a plus-starter throughout his career.

Brisker is inconsistent in coverage, but his strong run defense and tackling makes him a good fit at safety next to DeShon Elliott.

No. 3: Sebastian Joseph-Day

The interior of the defensive line flew a bit under-the-radar as a need for Pittsburgh, but the organization made sure to address it by signing Joseph-Day to a two-year contract worth $11 million.

The 30-year-old should help the Steelers in a significant fashion against the run while being able to move around up front, whether that means lining up as a three-, five- or even one-tech at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds.

Joseph-Day has logged 7.5 sacks over the past three seasons, so he has at least some pass rushing juice as well behind Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 4: Rico Dowdle

Pittsburgh didn't waste any time finding Kenneth Gainwell's replacement after its reigning team MVP signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In steps Dowdle, who played under McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024, on a two-year, $12.25 million deal.

The 27-year-old has recorded over 1,300 yards from scrimmage each of the past two years and is a perfect compliment to Jaylen Warren out of the Steelers' backfield.

No. 5: Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman has lost a step over the past year or two, but Pittsburgh could've done a lot worse in its search for a true No. 2 wide receiver to pair with DK Metcalf.

The Steelers sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Pittman, who also signed a three-year extension worth $59 million with the franchise, and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

Pittman isn't the most explosive receiver in the world, but he's a solid route-runner with a 6-foot-4 frame who should give Pittsburgh's offense a reliable target.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) walks the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

No. 6: Asante Samuel Jr.

The Steelers re-signed Samuel Jr. to a one-year contract worth $4 million just hours before the legal tampering period began, giving them a fantastic depth option at cornerback.

The 26-year-old played in a total of six regular season games for the team after signing in November upon being cleared by doctors following spinal fusion surgery that he underwent last April.

Samuel posted 10 tackles and an interception over 222 defensive snaps for Pittsburgh while allowing 10 catches on 14 targets for 204 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

No. 7: Darnell Savage

Before bringing in Brisker, the Steelers signed Savage to a one-year deal worth $1.487 million.

The 2019 first-round pick, and former teammate of Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers, appeared in 12 games between the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders last season, logging 18 tackles over that span.

Savage, who has started 83 contests in the NFL, is a solid addition to Pittsburgh's secondary as a depth piece who could help make up for the potential losses of Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Esezi Otomewo (93) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

No. 8: Esezi Otomewo

Otomewo is set to return to the Steelers on a one-year deal after initially joining the team as a free agent last offseason.

He made the team's 53-man roster out of the preseason as a reserve on the defensive line and saw action in a career-high 12 games. Across that span, during which he logged 173 defensive snaps, Otomewo posted nine tackles with a sack for Pittsburgh.

No. 9: Cole Holcomb

After suffering a significant knee injury in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign and missing the entire 2024 season as a result, Holcomb made his way back onto the field with the Steelers last year.

He ended up playing in 14 games with three stars and put up 37 tackles with a forced fumble.

A core special teamer who re-signed with the organization on a two-year, $5 million pact, Holcomb is a dependable backup at inside linebacker behind Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (5) punts the ball to the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

No. 10: Cameron Johnston

After losing the punting battle to Corliss Waitman last summer, Johnston is back in town on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old agreed to a three-year deal worth $9 million before the 2024 season with Pittsburgh, though he only appeared in one game for the team after sustaining a knee injury in Week 1 of that year.

With 100 NFL games and 458 punts under his belt, Johnston is looking to bounce back in his second stint with the black and gold.

No. 11: Jack Driscoll

A fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, Driscoll is a versatile option on the offensive line who will look to crack the Steelers' 53-man roster after agreeing to a one-year contract.

Pittsburgh signed the 28-year-old to its practice squad this past October, though he never appeared in a game for the team.

Driscoll does, however, have 67 contests and 18 starts to his name over two different stints in Philadelphia.

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