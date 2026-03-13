Joey Porter Jr. Biggest Winner of Steelers Free Agency Moves

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten off to a quick start as the new league year's tampering window opened. After re-signing 26-year-old cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to a one-year, $4 million deal and linebacker Cole Holcomb and trading for wide receiver MIchael Pittman, the organization continued adding to their roster.

Even as the organization is predicted to add one of the top cornerbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Steelers are insistent on upgrading their secondary. That's why they added Jamel Dean as their new number two cornerback. The 29-year-old is set to occupy a starting role for the next three seasons, and he'll make $36.75 million for his services.

The Steelers' defense will benefit from Dean's coverage skills, but the biggest winner in all of this is number one cornerback Joey Porter Jr. With this move, the organization has set the stage for what should be a monstrous extension before the 2026 season begins.

Porter's Expected Contract Value

Porter Jr.'s agent is licking his chops after seeing the deal Dean just inked with the Steelers. Dean will make an average annual salary of $12.25 million for the life of this deal.

Dean was a blanket in coverage last season. He allowed a completion rate of less than 50% on 59 targets, according to Pro Football Reference, making him one of the most shutdown corners in the NFL.

Porter Jr. bested Dean's mark last season however. Not only that, he's only 25 years old and has allowed a completion percentage of 54% of his three seasons in the NFL.

He's also been of the best at keeping receivers out of the end zone. Over 47 games in his three years in the NFL, he's allowed a single touchdown pass in coverage.

Entering his prime, the Steelers have to pay for the best years of Porter Jr's career, and it comes with a heavy cost.

The number to watch is $20 million per season. That's the salary range I would expect the Steelers to sign Porter Jr. to, and that's been the case for months now. The big sticking point, however, will be guaranteed money. If it's a four-year deal, the Steelers might not want to guarantee more than half of the deal, but obviously Porter Jr. will be holding out for as high a guaranteed amount as possible.

Either way, the Steelers are about to empty the bank on their top young defender.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What's Next For Steelers

With this addition of Dean, the Steelers are hoping to move out of the basement of defensive rankings. In 2025, the Steelers boasted one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. They allowed the fourth-most passings yards per game, surrendering 243.9 yards per contest.

The team’s first step was new coaching. For the defense, that means Patrick Graham is now in charge. In his first season with the club, he gets a fantastic new piece to utilize.

The next step is getting Porter Jr. signed long-term. He's the team's top cornerback and is one of the elite players at this position in the NFL and he's about to be paid like one. The Steelers just guaranteed it after their most recent free-agent deal.

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