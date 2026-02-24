Door Keeps Opening for Steelers and Maxx Crosby

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves with way too many outside linebackers this offseason. And that might include an outside addition who is certainly on the trade market.

The Steelers don't need any edge help. T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer are enough. But it's also hard to deny good talent when it's available, and with their new defensive coordinator, this team may identify a player in the AFC West as someone they cannot pass up.

According to Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek, the team is listening to phone calls for pass-rusher Maxx Crosby. There has been tension between Las Vegas and Crosby throughout the offseason, and a growing belief he could be dealt in the offseason.

Enter Patrick Graham.

The Steelers' new defensive coordinator spent the last three seasons with Crosby in Las Vegas. Last year, Crosby was the main reason behind Graham sticking around despite another coaching change, and now that Graham is gone, it only feels right that Crosby leaves, too.

Could it be to Pittsburgh? Never say never.

Why Steelers and Crosby Isn't Out of the Question

There's a simple notion in the NFL that great talent on your roster doesn't create bad problems. Having too many players at one position is only a bad thing if those players aren't good enough. In the words of Mike Tomlin, having too many great players is a "good problem to have."

Depending on the price tag of Crosby, which is expected to be pretty high, the Steelers could be in on the trade action. Regardless, it's hard to imagine no one makes a phone call to Las Vegas to check in on things.

Where that conversation goes, only time will tell.

The NFL offseason is long, windy, and sometimes, you just don't know what direction it's going to go in. For the Raiders, they may be hoping for big trade compensation for their best player, but only the other teams can decide that.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said it himself, that the edge rusher position is deep and strong in this draft class.

If things quiet down and the Steelers catch wind that it's not going well on the market, don't be surprised if they try to jump in on things.

Things are only getting started with the Crosby trade talks. This update certainly opens the door for every team to jump in, though. Including the Steelers.

