Ex-Steelers' Antonio Brown Could Face 30 Years in Prison
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown could now face up to 30 years in prison following an attempted murder charge.
Browns appeared virtually in Miami-Dade Circuit Court with his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder chargers stemming from a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16. He was released on $25,000 bond last week and is being forced to wear a GPS ankle monitor.
Judge Marisa Tinkler-Mendez set a tentative hearing for Dec. 22 but no trial date has been announced. Brown did not speak during the arraignment.
The 37-year-old former wide receiver is being charged from an event that happened earlier this year when Browns allegedly grabbed a handgun off of a security guard at the boxing event and fired two shots at a man he was in an altercation with earlier in the evening.
According to the arrest warrant, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu told prosecutors that one of the bullets grazed his neck.
In Florida, attempted murder carries a maximum of 15 years but Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Cruz but because Brown used a gun, he could face double that sentence because of a firearm sentencing enhancement. If convicted, the charge carries a 20-year minimum mandatory sentence.
Brown was extradited from Dubai last week, where he's stayed since the arrest warrant was issued in June. He has business interests there.
Brown spent 12 years in the NFL, most of which came with the Steelers. Arguably the greatest wide receiver of his generation, and the best to play for the black and gold, Brown finished his career with 928 receptions, 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.
During his nine seasons with the Steelers, he caught 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
From Pittsburgh, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His career ended when he ran off the field during a game against the New York Jets, leaving the Buccaneers on the sideline.
Since leaving the NFL, Brown has made headlines for numerous legal situations, and has turned his attention to his rap career and social media influence outside of football.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!