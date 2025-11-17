Will Aaron Rodgers Miss Time? Latest Steelers QB Update
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at their biggest position, but that decision may be influenced by their injured starter.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers could actually have quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Rodgers broke a bone in his left wrist against the Cincinnati Bengals, being removed at halftime, but could return in just a week to face his old rivals.
"I know it seems crazy because he broke a bone in his wrist, but it is a left wrist," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. "If he's able to grip, if he's able to receive the ball on the snap, it is actually possible that Rodgers could play this week."
The NFL insider added that Rodgers is "50/50" to play.
"My understanding, has told people close to him that he'll be back very soon."
Rodgers Wants to Face the Bears
It's no secret Rodgers will want to beat the Chicago Bears one last time before his NFL career comes to an end. He's held a long-standing rivalry with the team and the city, and anyone who's watched the quarterback over the years has seen him say things like "I own" this city.
One last shot to beat them while keeping his team at the top of the AFC North may be too much to miss. However, he may not get the final say on if he's going to play or not.
The Steelers will practice three times and hold a walk-through before traveling to Chicago for their Week 12 game. Rodgers likely doesn't need to practice at all during the week, but with snapping issues because of the wrist injury, that could be different.
Pittsburgh will want to know that Rodgers can receive a snap and grip a football with no problem before allowing him to step on the field. So, a day of practice or at least a limited portion of practice may be required.
If not, it'll be Mason Rudolph as the team's starter against Chicago. Rudolph completed 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals, and has been an accomplished spot-starter for the Steelers over the years.
"He's always delivered when called upon in the past," head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. "That's why we value him. His performance was consistent with what he's done in the past for us. Not that we take it for granted; we don't. We appreciate it."
The Steelers finally injury report will come out at the end of the week, but there will likely be plenty of updates on Rodgers and his playing potential before then.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!