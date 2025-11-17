Steelers Get First Aaron Rodgers Injury Update
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a wrist injury in the 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium and now have an idea of the severity.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rodgers suffered a slight break in his left wrist, his non-throwing hand, but that he will undergo further testing on Nov. 17, that will determine the severity of the injury and how long he will be out.
Schefter also reported that Mason Rudolph, who came in for Rodgers, will likely start their next game vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 12.
Both Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the initial understanding of the injury is that it's "nothing long term" and that "he'll be back soon."
Mike Tomlin Praises Mason Rudolph
Rudolph came in for the Steelers following Rodgers' injury and kept the team moving on towards victory.
He completed 12-of-16 passes, 75%, for 127 yards and one touchdown, a five-yard pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has faith in Rudolph, who he sees as someone that can step up when they need him most.
"He's always delivered when called upon in the past," Tomlin said. "That's why we value him. His performance was consistent with what he's done in the past for us. Not that we take it for granted; we don't. We appreciate it.
Mason Rudolph Takes Over From Aaron Rodgers
Rudolph entered this situation back in 2023, when he took over at quarterback late following an injury to Kenny Pickett and the benching of Mitch Trubisky.
He completed 53-of-71 passes, 74.6%, for 716 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Steelers to three straight wins, clinching a playoff berth, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Rudolph returned after a season with the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and now has a chance to prove that he can still be an effective starting quarterback in the NFL.
He spoke after the game and praised his offensive line for their protection and his receiver options for coming through, making for a great performance all around.
"Yeah, you never know when it's going to come, but I was -- you always have little jitters first time going back all year," Rudolph said. "But I was -- when we're running the ball the way we were and then a couple guys made a couple nice plays on third and extra-long, Darnell [Washington] on that check -down, Kenny [Gainwell] on that --kind of that flare route, I mean, two touchdowns right when we needed it the most was huge. We ran the ball really well. I barely got touched. So offensive line, hats off to them. It was a lot of fun."
